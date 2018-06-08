Gordon Ramsay has a thing about hell.
Aspiring chefs might claim that working in one of his kitchens is akin to working in hell. You have to figure that his flagship Fox show, “Hell’s Kitchen,” isn’t named such because it’s a welcoming, nurturing, and forgiving environment in which hopeful chefs learn the rigors of working in the kitchen of a top restaurant.
Far from it. Ramsay screams streams of expletives at his underlings, never holding back what he really thinks of their work – tossing it in the bin, throwing it on the floor, or otherwise reminding them that they are, indeed, not worthy of a scarce kind word, much less a position in one of his restaurants. And if the contestants do get a modicum of praise from the volatile chef, it’s received as a starving person might pounce on a scrap that falls from the table of a royal feast.
Yes, Ramsay runs his kitchens as if he were the devil himself, putting those who fall short through arduous, menial, and, well, hellish tasks. Again, it’s not called “Hell’s Kitchen” just because it gets a little hot sometimes.
But Ramsay’s eye for hellish environments didn’t stop with kitchens. For a few seasons, he turned his eye to places of lodging, targeting the worst of the worst in “Hotel Hell.” Here, he brings his brutal honesty to various mismanaged, poorly run, and money-losing hotels, motels, and lodges in the country. He samples the rooms and dining options, then states his opinions to owners and managers who are more often than not resistant to them. When he leaves the place better than he found it – thanks to some quick design work by his team and a reworking of the menu by Ramsay himself – viewers are led to believe that the changes stick. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t; as the Ramsay faithful learned by watching his previous show, “Kitchen Nightmares,” old habits are hard to break, and those habits that grow out of shortcuts and obstinance are especially hard to change.
Nevertheless, Ramsay keeps at it, and on Fox Wednesday comes the premiere of “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.” It’s another hell-themed show in which a failing restaurant gets the now-familiar Ramsay treatment to turn it around, this time with a deadline. Ramsay and his team, nicknamed “Hell on Wheels,” identify the main problem and, with a signature décor makeover and fresh new menu, step back and let the transformation take hold.
Time will tell, as it always does, whether Ramsay’s interference works out for the best, but one thing is certain: Ramsay has cultivated himself as something of a fixture at Fox. This new show adds to his already impressive lineup of programs on the network, with “Hell’s Kitchen” still attracting hopeful Ramsay proteges, and “MasterChef”(which airs just previous to the new show’s premiere) and “MasterChef Jr.” teaching coveted culinary skills to home chefs. The hellish Ramsay has proven himself one hot property for Fox.
“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Fox.
A “Last” hope?
Those criminals sentenced to death row often proclaim their innocence, and now there’s a show that listens to their stories. “The Last Defense,” a documentary series premiering Tuesday, focuses on the cases of two inmates, examining the paths that led them to where they are, as well as the justice system under which it all happened. Darlie Routier has spent 20 years on death row, convicted of stabbing her children to death. All along she has claimed her innocence; now, the fairness of her trial is still hotly debated. And Julius Jones, convicted of the carjacking murder of a father of two, has exhausted his appeals and is serving a sentence for a crime that he maintains he didn’t commit. The seven-episode series, executive produced in part by Viola Davis, star of ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder,” and Julius Tennon (an actor who, among other shows and movies, appeared on “How to Get Away with Murder”), had its world premiere of the first hour of the Jones case at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival in April; the series launches at 9 p.m. Tuesday on ABC.
On a lighter note
The Showtime documentary series “Just Another Immigrant”follows the true-life story of Romesh Ranganathan, a hugely popular stand-up comedian in the U.K., in his journey to find fame in America. Along with him are his supportive wife, his three children, his Sri Lankan mother, and a very eccentric uncle. He lands in Los Angeles with no connections in the comedy business, and has to go about selling out the 6,000-seat Greek Theater, which he booked for himself, in three months. It’s not the typical immigrant story, only it kind of is.
Back from the dead?
It’s an old trick networks do when they haven’t made up their minds about renewing or axing a series: They air the unaired episodes at a time when no one is expecting them. Fox’s “Ghosted,” the quirky series starring Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as investigators of paranormal activity, was last seen in January. Sunday, two all-new episodes will air at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and new episodes of the show will air at 8:30 p.m. through the end of the month. And still no word on whether the modestly-rated show will be back for season two.
