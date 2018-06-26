Bigger and more streamlined, the second annual "Chasson's Dream Big Big Youth Camp" is expected to be another big hit this week.
After more than 300 fifth-through-eighth-graders participated in a one-day boys' and girls' camp last June, Tut Cities Entertainment has added another day (with fewer hours) and nearly 100 more entrants to the free youth basketball and life skills camp.
Tut Cities Education & Entertainment intends to be a community resource in serving, educating and entertaining the Quad-Cities area through creating open and equal opportunities while uplifting the community.
One of the group's founders, Thurgood Brooks, teamed up with former Rock Island and Stanford star Chasson Randle to put together a camp that not only teaches the game of basketball but about real life situations, finances and community involvement.
"It is a basketball camp and much more," Brooks said. "We have a lot of people who come in to talk to the kids in breakout sessions. It is a great experience."
Last year, registrations filled up in a matter of minutes. Brooks knew they had to find a way to get more kids involved. However, space and time was an issue. So, he and his staff decided to make it a two-day event with 200 fifth- and sixth-graders in on Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Then, the seventh- and eighth-graders take over on Saturday.
Randle will hold a half-hour autograph session from 1:30 to 2 p.m. each day.
"Our focus this year was growth but also to make it easier on the volunteer workers," Brooks said. "We won't be at the school from 8 a.m. until after 5 p.m. this year. We are gaining 90 kids with this, which is the biggest thing.
"We will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast and sign-in and then start our day. It also allows us to to play the 50/40 Shootout over two days on Saturday and Sunday."
Registration also is going to be different from last year.
Tut Cities Entertainment will host a fish fry at Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island this Sunday at noon. From 1 to 1:30 p.m., fifth- and sixth-graders will be able to sign up with the first 100 allowed to register. Seventh- and eighth-graders will sign up from 1:30 to 2 p.m., again with 100 allowed to register.
On Monday, 100 more fifth- and sixth-graders and 100 seventh- and eighth-graders can sign up online at tutcitiesent.com. The registrations will open at noon on Monday.
"We won't be adding any more like we did last year," Brooks said. "We are set at 200 for each day. Teams wanting to sign up for the 50/40 Shootout also can register Sunday at the fish fry or Monday online."
Cost for the fish fry is $10 with drinks separate for $1. There also will be leftover shirts and wristbands from last year for sale. The proceeds will go to help keep the camp free.
