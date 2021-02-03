Randle scores 27 as Knicks hold off Bulls 107-103

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York's first 22 points came in the paint before Randle hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions and Alec Burks added another one. ... Coach Tom Thibodeau had good things to say about new Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, as well as coach Billy Donovan and assistant Maurice Cheeks. The two spent time together when Thibodeau was an assistant for the U.S. National Team and Karnisovas was scouting for USA Basketball. "I think he has a great understanding," said Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls from 2010 to 2015. "I think he's a great fit for the city. High-character guy, very intelligent. I love Billy and Mo Cheeks as well. The people they have in leadership positions are excellent."