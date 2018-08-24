Dr. Art Tate, superintendent of the Davenport School District, rappels from the roof of the Hotel Blackhawk on Friday during the first day of Over the Edge, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley. The fundraiser continues today with more than 80 rappellers going down 11-stories from the roof of the hotel over the two days. The event has raised more than $150,000 for the organization from more than 1,300 donors.
