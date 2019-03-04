Nashville-based Rayland Baxter brings his folk/alternative-country sound to The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline, Wednesday, March 6, with special guest, Caveman. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. For more information and tickets, visit moellernights.com.

7 p.m., Wednesday, The Rust Belt, East Moline, $15.

