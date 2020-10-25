Rays' rally joins Buckner, Bevens among wild Series endings

The error came after Boston scored twice in the top of the inning, only to let New York tie it on Ray Knight's RBI single and a wild pitch by Bob Stanley. The score was knotted at 5 when Buckner let Wilson's dribbler go by, bringing around the winning run and setting the stage for the Mets' Game 7 victory.

The Red Sox — at the time still plagued by the Curse of the Bambino — didn't win a World Series until 2004.

2013 WS Game 3, Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals: Allen Craig scored the winning run for St. Louis without ever touching home plate after umpire Jim Joyce ruled Craig was obstructed by third baseman Will Middlebrooks.

The game was tied at 4 with one out in the bottom of the ninth when second baseman Dustin Pedroia dived for a grounder and threw out Yadier Molina trying to score from third. Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia then fired wildly trying to catch Craig at third, and Middlebrooks tripped Craig after trying to catch the ball. Craig scampered home and appeared to be thrown out before either side realized Joyce had made the obstruction call.

The win put St. Louis up 2-1 in the Series, but Boston won the next three games for their third championship in a 10-year span.