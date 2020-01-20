You are the owner of this article.
7. RCC presents: Of Virtue and In Search of Solace
Of Virtue and In Search of Solace will play Tuesday, Jan. 21, at The Blackhawk Room, Bierstube Moline, 415 15th St., Moline. Tickets, available at www.evenbrite.com, are $10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Breaking News