Reactions from Illinois senators
Here are comments posted on Twitter by Illinois Sen. Richard Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth concerning President Trump’s actions and comments:

DURBIN: “Here’s a Civics 101 lesson, Mr. President. You don’t get to demand that only some votes count. That is not how democracy works. Every single vote must be counted & every single vote will be counted.”

DUCKWORTH: “Donald Trump has lied and cheated his way through his entire life, so it’s no surprise that he’s trying to lie and cheat his way through this election. … But luckily for our people and our nation, we have a Constitution and no matter what he says this country will always be a government of, by and for the people.”

