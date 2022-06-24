Read Illinois lawmakers' reactions to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

Illinois lawmakers are reacting swiftly to Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling will force individual states to decide whether they will allow access to abortion.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act into law in 2019, guaranteeing unrestricted access to reproductive health care in the state.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois

"I am outraged and horrified — this outcome is a nightmare that robs women of their right to make their own choices about their healthcare and their bodies, and it paves the way for a nationwide abortion ban that Republicans have been seeking for decades," Duckworth said in a news release.

"Millions of American families — including my own — have relied on Roe v. Wade for almost 50 years, and 70% of Americans believe it should remain the law of the land. The Supreme Court of the United States and the Justices who claimed Roe was 'settled law,' but then turned around and ruled otherwise, will — as Justice Sotomayor said — 'struggle to survive the stench' of this extreme decision."

Duckworth said forcing a woman to give birth, even when the mother’s life could be at risk, "is not only cruel, it will also be deadly."

"I refuse to let my daughters grow up in a world with fewer rights than I had," Duckworth said. "As Republicans continue their march toward a nationwide abortion ban, I will do everything in my power to ensure that Illinois remains a safe haven for all women seeking reproductive care. It is as important as ever that the Senate acts to codify Roe v. Wade into law so that every American in every state has equal access to basic, necessary healthcare — regardless of their skin color, zip code or income."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois

Durbin, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued a statement on Twitter that he would hold a hearing next month "to explore the grim reality of a post-Roe America."

"Today’s decision eliminates a federally protected constitutional right that has been the law for nearly half a century," Durbin said. "As a result, millions of Americans are waking up in a country where they have fewer rights than their parents and grandparents.

"The bottom line: on critical, personal choices involving a woman’s right to make reproductive decisions about her own body, do you trust her or the government? The Supreme Court now says a woman’s right to privacy does not extend to the most personal, private choice she'll ever face."

Bustos called the ruling an attack on personal freedom and a "tragic day for freedom in America."

"As a mother, a grandmother and a Catholic, I am gutted by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade," Bustos said in a news release. "Make no mistake — this ruling will cost lives and livelihoods, and its impact will be felt for generations to come.

"In one fell swoop, six justices stripped away the rights of millions of Americans: Survivors of rape and incest are in danger; our medical privacy and autonomy are in jeopardy; and the Supreme Court has just legalized government-mandated pregnancies."

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna

McCombie applauded the Supreme Court's decision.

"I think it's fair, I think its common sense," McCombie said. "It should be local control and we should let states decide what they want to do. It's not going to cause back-alley abortions and it is not going to cause the extremes my (Democrat) colleagues are describing. As much as I want it to, it is not going to ban abortions. It is going to allow states to decide to put parameters around abortion."

McCombie said Illinois has anticipated the Supreme Court's decision for several years, leading to legislation like the 2019 Reproductive Health Act.

"States have anticipated this decision because this decision makes sense," she said. "It should be states' rights. The decision would have come regardless of who is on the Supreme Court.

"This isn't a game; we are talking about the life of a mother and the life of a child. (Republicans) don't believe there should be extremes. We don't believe there should be abortion up to nine months. I don't believe a 12-year-old girl should have autonomy over her body. I think (abortion access) sets it up for sex traffiking and rape victims. We need to do what's best for the children, not the parents."

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island

Halpin said he was disappointed in the ruling.

"For more than 50 years, women across our country have had the assurance they can safely and affordably obtain the best reproductive health care available," Halpin said. "I have supported and will continue to support women's health care choices as a right and believe this is not the final word on this issue as Illinois and other states now deal with the ruling's consequences."

