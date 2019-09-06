Reading Adventures
The Quad-City Times and The Dispatch/Rock Island Argus will present the annual Reading Adventures event from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, in Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. The free family event features free books for children who will receive a new age-appropriate book to take home and enjoy. Bounce houses, crafts, live music and other activities will be featured, too. Sponsors include Arconic Davenport Works, Davenport Public Library, WQPT-Quad Cities PBS and Quad-Cities River Bandits. Face painting is sponsored by Eye Surgeons Associates.
Noon Sunday, Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Free.
