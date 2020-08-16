Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Fitzgerrel, Paul L. and Jeanette E., to Goulding, Allen L. and Jan M., 324 E. South Street, Kewanee; $60,500.
Lang, Joshua; Garcia, Sarah; Donald Eugene Lang Estate, to Fleming, Halee J. and Travella L., 1003 Kent Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
Young, Virginia M. and Wong, Connie Sue, to Jaco, Michael D. and Michelle L., 415 S.W. 5th Avenue, Galva; $110,000.
Jaco, Michael D. and Michelle L., to Lyday, Nathan, 319 N.W. 3rd Avenue, Galva; $112,000.
Hajek, Donna J. and Finch, Corey W., to Finch, Courtney A., 18062 N. 850th Avenue, Galva; $273,000.
Parker, Robin G., Beth A. and Adam C., to Cardenas, Victoria H. Lozano/ Lozano, Victoria H. Cardenas, 516 W. 4th Street, Kewanee; $27,500.
Johnson, Rose I. and Peyton Michael, to Thompson, Alexander C. and Owen J., 219 S. East Street, Cambridge; $120,000.
Lundell, Ronald D., to McKune, Timothy J., 21231 N. 850 Avenue, Kewanee; $275,500.
Jagers, Thomas J. and Gail A., to Peterson, Austin J. and Jordon L., Farmer Drive, Annawan; $14,000.
Thompson, Alexander and Owen, to Clements, Storm M. and Lauren, 11779 E. 1600 Street, Cambridge; $147,000.
Castaneda, Moises, to Lombera, Carlota, 210 N. Elm Street, Kewanee; $35,000.
Corkill, Brian J. and Amy M., to Performance Realty Homes, 503 N.W. 3rd Avenue, Galva; $10,000.
Doty, Brent W., to Mallery, Mark E. and Ingle, Heather J., 805 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee; $154,000.
Craig, Lee R. and Steven M., to VanDeVelde, John M. and Susan D., Midland Road, Galva; $168,500.
Hewitt, Danielle P., to Rowley, Lynn E., 329 E. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $71,000.
Griggs, Robert L. and Nancy A., to McVietty, Hunter A. and Keatyn R., 411 Westview Drive, Atkinson; $163,000.
Steve Watts LLC, to Teresa C. Erdmann Trust, 19444 E. 500th Street, Coal Valley; $240,000.
Shannon, Chase S. and Jessica R., to Warren, William L. and Misty M., 303 N. College Avenue, Geneseo; $159,000.
Gentry, Patricia and Richard P., to Gentry, Mitchell J. and Lisa J., a tract of land located in a part of the "Depot Grounds" as shown on the original plat of Atkinson, being a part of the northeast quarter of Section 34, Township 17N, Range 4 East of the 4th Principal Meridian in the village of Atkinson, Henry County, Illinois; $65,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Midwest Homebuyers, Davenport; 922 33rd Ave., East Moline; $55,000.
Householder, Michael A. and Victoria M., Milan, to Tucker, Caitlin, Rock Island; 1600 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $108,500.
Happe, Patrick A., trust, DeWitt, to McKay, Aaron and Aubrey, Moline; 3728 Savanna Circle E., Milan; $2,500.
Lange, Jane C., Holyoke, Minn., to Higgins, Taylor, Moline; 1314 29th St., Moline; $145,000.
Strayer, Jim E., Moline, to Cumberworth, Leslie M., Rock Island; 938 19th St., Rock Island; $78,000.
Debrock, Ronald R. and Jewel Wendy, Elsah, Ill., to Allen, Christopher, Cordova; 104 4th St. S., Cordova; $115,000.
Buchanan, Kai and Kristina, Camp Verde, Ariz., to Kirkland, Kyle, Moline; 925 42nd St., Moline; $103,250.
Birmingham, Robert S. and Jill M., Cordova, to Houzenga, Stephanie, East Moline; 3522 3rd St. A., East Moline; $90,000.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Vogel, Colten E., Milan; 939 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $37,000.
Pannell, Charles T., Pittsburgh, Pa., to American International Relocation Solutions, Rock Island; 2229 10th Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.
American International Relocation Solutions, Pittsburgh, Pa., to Nolte, Elizabeth Ashley, and Gougeon, Benjamin David, Rock Island; 2229 10th Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.
Werner Investment Properties, Geneseo, to Davies, Monita, Milan; 441 E. 4th St., Milan; $109,900.
Hallene, James W. and Morgan H., Naperville, Ill., to Stewart, Richard L. and Agnes M., Moline; 4412 River Drive, Unit #102, Moline; $197,500.
Southwell, Kourtney, Andalusia, to Baum, Michael S. and Mollee EA, Milan; 11622 28th St. W., Milan; $135,900.
Abel, Steven, Moline, to Jacobs, Matthew and Amelia, Rock Island; 3014 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $114,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Freeland Lamar, Brianna, Rock Island; 24 Berkshire Drive, Rock Island; $94,900.
Mindrup, Kristi S. and Richard A., Rock Island, to Rippel, Diana, Silvis; 1113 28th Ave., Silvis; $265,000.
Van Der Woude Properties, Rock Island, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 235 39th St., Moline; $152,000.
Rice, Keith, Rock Island, to Andersen, Vickie, Rock Island; 939 29th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
Winn, Korah D., Bettendorf, to Devlin Jr., Brendon and Christina Yvonne, Moline; 5440 7th Ave., Moline; $145,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Penha Holdings, Midway, Utah; 447 4th Ave., Moline; $214,000.
Goflgan Fulton, Nora Michelle, East Moline, to Crummy, Shannon C., Moline; 3452 49th St., Moline; $153,500.
Benson, Kim M., and Peter J., Moline, to Cox, Allen, Moline; 1013 40th St., Moline; $75,000.
Buckrop, Linda G., Taylor Ridge, to Ewing, Shane and Crystal, Taylor Ridge; 13511 138th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $85,100.
Bedford, Neil and Donna, Aledo, to Stulz, Jr., Kenny, Milan; 837 E. 4th Ave., Milan; $97,500.
Schulenberg, Tom M. and Cynthia L., Port Byron, to Yost, Brian D. and Abigail M., Orion; 13901 117th St., Orion; $172,530.
Holt, Michelle D., Fort Worth, Texas, to Skalla, Daniel, Moline; 2410 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $90,000.
Stulz, Kenny, Milan, to Voss, Karen, and Fields, Amanda, Milan; 811 11th St. W., Milan; $69,500.
Peel, Jonathan A. and Amanda C., Hampton, to Walter, Michael, East Moline; 3625 12th St., East Moline; $119,000.
Wirt, Nancy J. and Theresa J., Rockport, Texas, to Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, Moline; 6914 34th St., Moline; $75,900.
Procore, Bettendorf, to VenBesien, Sandy, Moline; 7406 35th Ave., Moline; $289,300.
Flaherty, Bryce J., Bettendorf, to Corey, Steven, and Benedict-Corey, Elizabeth, Rock Island; 2431 19th Ave., Rock Island; $174,900.
U.S. Bank National Association, Owensboro, Ky., to Beam, James Christopher and Alysia Marie, Milan; 113 E. 3rd Ave., Andalusia; $30,585.
Rasmussen, Jeffrey and Audrey, Minneapolis, Minn., to Dorathy, Alec and Haylea, Taylor Ridge; 9329 W. 114th Ave., Taylor Ridge; $267,000.
Geyer, Megan, New Holland, Ohio, to Mensah, Edouard J., Silvis; 1800 13th St., Silvis; $169,000.
Liedtke, Joyce T., trust, Silvis, to Lian, Hming, East Moline; 2633 7th St., East Moline; $105,000.
Gengler, Denise, Milan, to Woodley, Robert and Augusta, Milan; 11619 3rd St., Milan; $150,000.
Lancial, Scott T. and Kelli, Coal Valley, to Crafton, Danny G. and Kristin, E., trust, Taylor Ridge; land/lot only, Taylor Ridge; $20,000.
Manthorne, Todd, Fountain Valley, Calif., to Future Capital, Davenport; 3907 - 3909 7th Ave., Rock Island; $63,000.
Perez, April J., Geneseo, to Bender, Angela M., Hampton; 609 12th Ave., Hampton; $115,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Rice, Keith, Rock Island; 2800 38th St., Rock Island; $56,500.
Corwin, Timothy and Lauren, Eldridge, to Kargl, Cecilia M., Rock Island; 4006 29th Ave., Rock Island; $147,000.
Beardsley, Kristin W. and Alison M., Davenport, to Shaw, Scott and Kristin, Rock Island; 1235 36th Ave., Rock Island; $201,000.
Dickerson, Darlene, Moline, to Margenthaler, Russell, Moline; 2907 25th Ave. A., Moline; $129,000.
Dias, Daniel C., Rehoboth, Mass., to Gonzalez, Nicole, Moline; 2121 13th St., Moline; $100,000.
Margenthaler, Russell D., Moline, to Kunakey, Koami L., Moline; 3011 36th St., Moline; $150,000.
Roman, Scott W., and Granell Roman, Tonica, Rock Island; 1418 40th St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Oak Pointe Development, Moline, to Schneckloth, Jeffrey A. and Michelle L., Hampton; 705 10th Ave. Ct., vacant lot, Hampton; $4,500.
Oak Pointe Development, Moline, to Carlson, Steven A. and Rebecca E., trust, Hampton; 727 10th Ave., Hampton; $14,000.
Berry, Christine, Pleasant Valley, to On Track Properties, Rock Island; 3014 20th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.
Kauzlarich, Frank A. and Cynthia L., East Moline, to Bassford Construction, Davenport; 2022 15th St., Moline; $68,000.
Kargl, Cecilia, Rock Island, to Taylor, Tyrone, Rock Island; 2440 18th Ave., Rock Island; $114,900.
HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Salinas, Arturo, Moline; 2006 39th St., Rock Island; $39,150.
Brackevelt, Jeffrey L., and Jason L., East Moline, to Feehan, James R. and Marissa A., Port Byron; 22520 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $305,000.
Turner, Estelle, Aledo, to Miller, Justin, Moline; 1427 10th St., Moline; $84,800.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Malmstrom, Arnold, Colona; 4628 50th St., Moline; $56,171.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Albers, Julie K., Moline; 844 54th St. B, Moline; $19,200.
Castel 2020 LLC, St. Paul, Minn., to Dray, Walter, Davenport; 407 38th St., East Moline; $16,900.
Guenther, Rachel, Beaver Dam, Wis., to Benson, Rachel, Moline; 814 42nd St., Moline; $123,000.
