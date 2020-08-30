Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 30, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Parrish, Joline M., to Kroll, Gayla C., and Marckese, Thomas J. III, 444 E. Main Street, Geneseo; $90,000.
Huber, Doreen and Kurt, to Thurman, Shelli A. Dearing, 307 E. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $77,500.
Moore, Dailan L. and Elaina S., to McQuillan, Kevin and Jennifer L., 520 N. Meadow Street, Geneseo; $215,000.
Orr, Keith, to Gamboa, Eduardo Soto, 331 N. Park Street, Kewanee; $2,500.
DeReu, James D., to Whitfield, Laura L., and Dison, James F., 331 Wilsey Court, Kewanee; $18,000.
Tusing, Daniel R. and Barbara J., to Dempsey, Jerome and, Miller, Richard B., 256 W. 5th Avenue, Woodhull; $77,500.
Tarleton, Dennis J. and Joyce R., to Anderson, Brandon R. and Courtney M., 418 N.W. 8th Avenue, Galva; $112,000.
WCKJJ, to Martens, Brook R. and Pamela C., 402 Rock Point Court, Colona; $48,500.
Vujakovich, Dalton W., to Davis, Tracy, 919 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee; $21,500.
Prenevost, Michael J., to Prenevost, Joshua G. and Joy E., 700 S. Dilenbeck Drive, Geneseo; $98,000.
Cathelyn, Abbey M. /Wildermuth, Abbey M., to Carey, McKenzie R., 419 E. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $106,500.
Campbell, James E. and Cheryl L., to Merkel, Janet, 201 W. Main Street, Bishop Hill; $170,000.
McKinney, Roxane J./ Cherry, Roxane J., to Akers, Kevin D. and Jodell M., 516 W. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $65,000.
Hodgson, Rhett C. and Meredith L., to Wells, Luke A., and Flonder, Margaret K., 18901 Ford Road, Geneseo; $250,000.
Wethington, Terry L., to Figueroa, Miguel C. and Savanna, 702 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $230,000.
Carlson, Brandon G. and Adrianne A., to Winders, Luke A. and Sara, 119 S. Ward Street, Geneseo; $242,000.
Bass, Lisa A./Halsall, Lisa A. Hier/ Hier, Lisa A. Halsall and Bass, Walter Jr., to Spiegel, Kristin, 318 S.E. 1st Avenue, Galva; $90,500.
Martinez, Ausencia, and Favela, Benito, to Schrantz, Joseph R., 224 Willard Street, Kewanee; $75,000.
Peterson, Korey D., to Scott, Jacquelyn N., 209 6th Street, Colona; $104,000.
Farmers and Mechanics Bank, to Mercer, Terry J. Jr. and Laura Y., 309 N.W. 3rd Avenue, Galva; $23,500.
Stees, Dustin G. and Tiffany M., to Baker, Aaron J., 114 N. College Avenue, Geneseo; $148,000.
Josef Meystel Declaration of Trust, David A. Berkowitz Revocable Trust, GS Investors; Hoffman, Joshua; Frederick S. Frankel Trust, to Allure Geneseo Property, 794 S. Illinois Street, Geneseo; $3,507,000.
JICTB, to McCarty, Angela Marie, 133 N. Boss Street, Kewanee; $5,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Ziegler, Larry and Mary, East Moline, to Henning, Richard and Kelene, Moline; 1811 31st St., Moline; $43,000.
Wright, Anthony L. and Robyne J., St. Mary's, Ga., to Groves, Trent D. and Sarah A., Hampton; 201 S. Barrington Dr., Hampton; $239,900.
McAden, Henry E., Green Bay, Wis., to Sancen, Tara M., Coal Valley; 203 W. 28th Ave., Coal Valley; $228,500.
Lewis, Joseph M. and Judith A., Custer, SD, to Richardson, William Westley, Rock Island; 9400 13 1/2 St. W., Rock Island; $125,000.
Madsen, Elaine, estate, Elk Grove, Calif., to Vogel, Andrew, Rock Island; 8005 9th St. W., Rock Island; $113,000.
Vanderwerff, Kirk J. and Lani J., Bettendorf, to Anton, Jason, Cordova; 14421 228th St. N., Cordova; $220,000.
Ulfig, Ralph B., executor of state, Ulfig, Jr., Charles C., Rock Island, to Riner, Jamie and Tabitha, Coal Valley; 711 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $190,000.
Geiger, Peggy R., Milan, to Forest, Kelly E., and Mosher, Julie A., Rock Island; 516 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $73,000.
Rowe, Lieschen L., administrator of Skylor Rowe Estate, Moline, to Ridenour, Carrie A., East Moline; 3527 4th St., East Moline; $94,900.
Wells Fargo Bank, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Carlin-Hernandez, Brenda G., East Moline; 717 21st St., East Moline; $19,500.
Cardoso, Victor A., Rock Island, to CBP Realty, Rock Island; 2702 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Ver Heecke, Devin L. and Kimberly E., LeClaire, to Griffith, Mary Claire, Moline; 1601 37th St. Ct., Moline; $154,000.
Hill, Stephanie L., Maquoketa, to Sherman, Marianne, Milan; 832 4th Ave. E, Milan; $92,000.
Settle, LaDonna, Davenport, to Peres, Butoyi, East Moline; 3804 10th St., East Moline; $94,000.
Jacob, Aaron, Bettendorf, to Ray, Erica Sue, Rock Island; 3831 28th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Lajeone, Mary Ann, Darien, Ill., to Wagner, Afton, and Huizenga, Kristine M., Hampton; 1013 4th St. A, Hampton; $150,000.
Verstreater, Beverly J., Silvis, to Cobert, Robert, East Moline; 1547 McCorkle Dr., East Moline; $167,000.
Kolls, Phyllis, Moline, to Meuser, Kyle, Rock Island; 3321 26th St., Rock Island; $125,000.
Ford, Joshua, Rock Island, to Shull, Danielle, Moline; 2008 15th St. A., Moline; $131,850.
Pauwels, Kevin, Port Byron, to Milloy, Kevin, East Moline; 230 30th Ave., East Moline; $74,000.
Dean, Nancy, Long Grove, to Johnson, Taylor C., Moline; 1224 3rd St. A., Moline; $102,900.
Paup III, Lester L., Moline, to Tye, Erik and Elise, Moline; 724 53rd St., Moline; $149,900.
Sedam, Bryan K., Silvis, to Edwards, Robert L., Silvis; 1005 1st Ave., Silvis; $85,000.
Peterson, David D. and Melissa S., Chapin, S.C., to Stone, William and Lynn, Port Byron; 4406 230th St. N., Port Byron; $130,000.
Walsh, Steven, Bettendorf, to Nunez, Richard, Rock Island; 1212 45th St., Rock Island; $172,000.
Romans, Steven C.; Romans, Frank C.; Romans, John T.; Romans, Gregory A.; Romans, Jeffrey H., and Heritage Wesleyan Church, Inverness, Ill., to Jacobs, Shawn, Rock Island; 2208 31st Ave., Rock Island; $147,300.
Jacques, Barutwanayo, Rock Island, to Torres Morales, Jose Santos, Rock Island; 2133 9th St., Rock Island; $16,000.
Moran, Rolando, and Fierro, Eduardo, Rock Island, to Moran, Nicole, Rock Island; 709 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $52,000.
Westfall, Robert, Atkinson, to Sovanski, Sara, Milan; 3816 Savanna Circle E., Milan, land/lot; $5,000.
Cake Group, Andalusia, to Wynn, Kyle J. and Erin J., Taylor Ridge; 8829 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 15.82 acre land; $75,000.
Hartzell, James L., East Moline, to Mannon, Garrett, and Mannon, Alan, Moline; 2941 13th Ave., Moline; $116,000.
Robert, James, and Sladek, Thomas, Rancho Santa Marganta, Calif., to Drew, Katherine and Christopher, East Moline; 542 36th Ave., East Moline; $258,000.
Reed, Todd M. and Tarrah A., Coal Valley, to Neer, Kayli, Moline; 1924 2nd St., Moline; $79,900.
Arya, Rock Island, to Shaw, Hilary, Rock Island; 12 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $127,000.
King, Theresa M., and Woodward, Christine Y., Moline, to Moreno, Jose and Rosemary; 3323 2nd St., East Moline; $55,000.
Moody, Patrick J. and Melissa J., Andalusia, to Moody, Audrey, Moline; 403 39th St., Moline; $96,000.
Vyncke Realty, Moline, to Smith, Bonnie, East Moline; 815 21st St., East Moline; $54,900.
Bormann, Dann, Bettendorf, to Arnold, Jessica, Hampton; 627 13th Ave., Hampton; $113,000.
Hengst, Gretel E., trust, Moline, to Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline; 3654 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $60,000.
Birley, Vernon L., trust, East Moline, to Gonzalez Serrano, Yobani, East Moline; 2708 9th St., East Moline; $105,000.
Lofgren, Kathleen J., East Moline, to Gauley, Thomas and Kadie, Milan; 2618 136th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $215,000.
Manzo, Philip, Omaha, Neb., to Forsterling, Joseph and Catherine, East Moline; 2605 5th St., East Moline; $115,450.
Hopkins, Joanne M., Rock Island, to Steele, Thomas L., Rock Island; 1305 W. 10th Ave., Milan; $290,000.
Higgins, Cynthia K., and Whitsell, Cathy J., co-trustees of Bengston, Carl V., trust, Geneseo, to Mathew, Diane R., Rock Island; 3253 26th Ave., Rock Island; $55,487.
Mathew, Diane R., trustee of, Bengston, Shirley A., trust, Rock Island, to Mathew, Diane R., Rock Island; 3253 26th Ave., Rock Island; $55,487.
Olson, Andrew, Sherrard, to Marquez, Horacio, Bettendorf; 4701 14th St., Rock Island; $33,000.
Riner, Jamie and Tabitha, Coal Valley, to Hoogerwerf, Connor J. and Amelia T., Coal Valley; 2716 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $179,000.
Rade, Timothy, Rock Island, to Griffith, Eric J., Moline; 1532 1st St., Moline; $152,900.
Demont, Doug and Melissa, Hillsdale, to Helmick, Shirley, Silvis; 500 1st Ave., Silvis, empty hair salon; $30,000.
Beck, Andrew and Kali, LeClaire, to Jones, Thomas, Milan; 613 9th Ave. W., Milan; $82,000.
Prine, Matthew and Morgan, Coal Valley, to Doak, Samuel and Kari, Moline; vacant lot, Milan; $22,500.
Himebaugh, Kenneth and Sheryl, Moline, to Rice, Keith, Rock Island; 3421 15th Ave., Rock Island; $32,500.
