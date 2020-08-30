Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Parrish, Joline M., to Kroll, Gayla C., and Marckese, Thomas J. III, 444 E. Main Street, Geneseo; $90,000.

Huber, Doreen and Kurt, to Thurman, Shelli A. Dearing, 307 E. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $77,500.

Moore, Dailan L. and Elaina S., to McQuillan, Kevin and Jennifer L., 520 N. Meadow Street, Geneseo; $215,000.

Orr, Keith, to Gamboa, Eduardo Soto, 331 N. Park Street, Kewanee; $2,500.

DeReu, James D., to Whitfield, Laura L., and Dison, James F., 331 Wilsey Court, Kewanee; $18,000.

Tusing, Daniel R. and Barbara J., to Dempsey, Jerome and, Miller, Richard B., 256 W. 5th Avenue, Woodhull; $77,500.