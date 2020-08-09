Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 9, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Erdman, John C., 1215 Rose Street, Kewanee; $8,500.
Kelly, Mark L. and Nystrom, Rebecca M., to Raschke, Bren R. and Amanda R., 103 N. Park Avenue, Geneseo; $156,500.
Reagin, Kayla L./Stohl, Kayla L., Stohl, Jacob W., to Dunsworth, Nathan L., 3977 Smith Road, Colona; $229,000.
Wright, Marie L., to Hasse, Jacob A., 215 Whitney Avenue, Kewanee; $91,500.
Hixson, Corey A. and Kristi L., to Betcher, Tyler S. and Marlisah J., 606 Cedar Street, Andover; $143,000.
Amble, Lester D. and Patricia A., to Mathew, Taylor J. and Samantha M., 537 W. Elk Street, Geneseo; $196,000.
Toepper, Douglas R., to Raccone, Kristen Lynn, 304 10th Avenue, Colona; $159,000.
Flowers, Ronald T. and Connie J., to Brandt, William, 314 4th Street Andover; $90,000.
Powell, Alice M./Rogers, Alice M., to Gradert, Corey R. and Jennifer L., 813 4th Street, Colona; $50,000.
KWC Partnership/KWC Kutsunis Partnership, to DJR Holding and Development, 120 W. State Street, Geneseo and 123 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $505,000.
Martinez, Lawrence P., to Wilson, Glenda J. and Floyd, Rhonda R., 261 Melrose Drive, Colona; $131,000.
Ricketts, Michael E. and Kimberly L., to Quality Control Restoration, Lot 4 in Berly Woods, part of the northwest quarter, section 5, Township 18 N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $40,000.
HEB, to Endress, Benjamin O., Lot 2 of the Owner's subdivision of Lot 64 in the Original Town of Wethersfield, now city of Kewanee, Henry County, Illinois; $40,000.
Melchin, Richard D., to Ryan, Daniel J. and Jill, 525 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $33,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wallner, Harry R., Moline, to Phiathep, Tony, Moline; 3730 77th St. Ct., Moline; $275,500.
Niemi, Kristin L., Port Byron, to Mora-Velez, Alexis, East Moline; 2844 7th St., East Moline; $96,500.
Maston, Mark Clinton, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 4535 14th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Vanhooreweghe, Robert, Cordova, to Damgaard, John, Arlington Heights, Ill.; 112-210 9th St. N., Cordova; $240,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Prine, Matthew and Morgan; Coal Valley; Lot 74 Holly Hill Estates, vacant land/lot, Milan; $18,000.
Overton, Daniel, East Moline, to Whelan, Nathan J., Rock Island; 524 18 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $54,000.
Castor, Ronald P., Rock Island, to Girls, Deborah S., Reynolds; 16200 140th St. W., Reynolds; $56,700.
Barnes, Jeffrey D., Tiffin, Iowa, to Schuette, Charles M. and Virginia, Rock Island; 1830 46th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Jack, Hazel J., Montgomery, Ill., to Wisocki, Jamie A., Silvis; 1232 22nd Ave., Silvis; $125,000.
Colcalsure, Tanner, Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 4307 17th Ave., Moline; $54,000.
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, Chicago, to DDH Holdings, East Moline; 718 20th St., East Moline; $16,000.
Kennedy, Lance and Leah, Moline, to Garrett, Jacob, Milan; 617 W. 32nd Ave., Milan; $129,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Wallace, Eli and Jessica, Rock Island; 3001 30th St., Rock Island; $22,000.
Calderone, Kimberly, Sherrard, to Hesler, Jamie, Moline; 1707 28th Ave., Moline; $92,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Stefani, Anthony, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; 710 24th St., East Moline; $81,000.
Boswell, Amy, and O'Donnell, Gary Adam, Coal Valley, to Nicholas, Christopher, Moline; 1911 23rd St. A., Moline; $87,000.
Development Association of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Center for Living Arts, Rock Island; 220 19th St., Rock Island; $200,000.
SBC Capital, Lockport, La., to Future Capital, Davenport; 4327 & 4327 1/2 7th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Leppo Jr., Joseph G., East Moline, to Boens, Ashley, Silvis; 2312 11th St., Silvis; $83,000.
Nickerson, Brandon, East Moline, to Sterling, Rita L., Moline; 3419 36th St. A, Moline; $169,000.
Mersch, Irene, East Moline, to Brewer, Kayla and Jeff, East Moline; 603 34th Ave., East Moline; $119,900.
Lacy, Craig and Elizabeth, Granbury, Texas, to Nash, Deonne K., Port Byron; 2 Deer Trail Ct., Rapids City; $295,000.
Davis, Lisa, Port Byron, to Gerace, Nicolas J., Port Byron; 1200 8 Ct., Hampton; $125,000.
Eddy, Michael A. and Carol Ann, Moline, to Franks, Tyler, Moline; 5324 10th Ave., Moline; $96,500.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust, Milan, to Cooley, John W., East Moline; 2011 9th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Mitrisin, Gregory L. and Bonita M., Moline, to Rizzolo, Kurtis D., Moline; 4758 19th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Price, Marcia J., Moline, estate, to Miller, Jack, Moline; 4608 48th St. A, Moline; $109,250.
Kolander, Joel R. and Anna R., Taylor Ridge, to Utley, Travis, Moline; 1158 25th St., Moline; $92,500.
Huntley, Michael D., executor, Huntley, Teresa A., estate, Rock Island, to Huntley, Michael D. and Joette, Rock Island; 2314 37th St., Rock Island; $132,000.
Ellis Renovations, Silvis, to Nkutiah, George Kwame, East Moline; 3692 8th St. Ct., East Moline; $158,000.
Bassford Construction, Davenport, to O'Donnell, Gary, and Boswell, Amy, Coal Valley; 512 E. 15th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $249,900.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Fry, Bethany Ann, Hampton; 4110 6th Ave., East Moline; $49,900.
Rasso, Carmen A., Silvis, to Skinner, David, and Ramos, David, Moline; 1501 21st Ave, Rock Island; $55,000.
Winthurst, Gloria, East Moline, to Rodriquez, Edwin Issac, and Sanchez Luna, Consuelo, East Moline; 215 19th St., East Moline; $14,000.
We Buy Houses, Davenport, to Zehelein, Jane, Rock Island; 2207 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $121,000.
Fitzpatrick, Jack E. and Janet R., Rock Island, to Peek, Alexander A., Rock Island; 2132 32nd St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Aring, Joseph R. and Megan R., Taylor Ridge, to Dexter, Joshua A., Reynolds; 207 Perryton St., and 109 Front St., Reynolds; $8,000.
Hape, Patrick A., trust, DeWitt, to Chishold, Jeffrey S., trust, Milan; 3715 Flora Dr., Milan, land/lot; $2,500.
Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf; 909 14th St., Port Byron; $21,000.
Laursen, Jr., James, Davenport, to Murphy, Steven, Hampton; 514 12th Ave., Hampton; $142,000.
Duyvejonck, Mark, Moline, to Garcia, Maria, Moline; 1420 13th Ave., Moline; $71,500.
Ramsey, Mark D. and Melissa M., Le Claire, to Reynolds, Darrell, and Butcher, Sara; 5228 227th St. Ct. North; $305,000.
Sanchez, Alfredo, Rock Island, to Albarran, Sylvia, Rock Island; 2941 21st Ave., Rock Island; $103,000.
Owl Creek Properties, Bettendorf, to West, Robert, Rock Island; 1401 35th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Cardinal Real Estate Partners, Minnetonka, Minn., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1234 12th St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Madunic, Mary J., East Moline, to Ochoa, Alonso, and Ketlesen, Jenna, East Moline; 15228 35th Ave., East Moline; $199,900.
Linardos, Eva, Bradenton, Fla., to Martin, Mateso, and Neema, Ndayisaba, Rock Island; 3922 14th Ave., Rock Island; $122,000.
Grage, Kathryn A. and Keith, Moline, to Holmurzaeva, Arslon and Nargiza, Moline; 4119 35th Ave., Moline; $182,000.
Perrine, Kevin and Rachel, Coal Valley, to Hall, Carter, and Hurmis, Danielle, Rock Island; 3450 30th Ave., Rock Island; $160,000.
Bain, James M. and Viola M., Viola, to Bartz, Gerald A. and Naomi M., Hampton; 3 Lighthouse Lane, Hampton; $285,000.
Hart, Wanda L., Silvis, to Martinez, Julio Perez, Carbon Cliff; 313 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $122,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 2416 7th Ave., Moline; $14,940.
Thiele, Donna R., Silvis, to Roberson Jr., Ronald J. and Jennie M., Moline; 813 42nd St., Moline; $84,000.
Bulens, Norma, Davenport, to JPTP, Moline; 3130 14th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Baldridge, Timothy A. and Robyn R., East Moline, to Nixon, James E. and Beverly S., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 4D, East Moline; $87,000.
Marino, Janis L., Taylor Ridge, to Dunbar, Wallace R., Milan; 205 Bruce Ave., Milan; $129,900.
Christy, David and Dora, Hebron, Ky., to Johnson, Chad and Sarah, Moline; 3210 46th St., Moline; $290,000.
Sacco, Mary C., trust, East Moline, to Sacco, Benjamin P. and Brianna J., East Moline; 3229 11th St., East Moline; $140,000.
Miller, Gary R., Carbon Cliff, to Miller, Scott and Michelle, East Moline; 821 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $200,000.
Crew, Daniel, Colona, to Land, Dale and Amber, Port Byron; 111 29th Ave., East Moline; $29,000.
Nationstar Mortgage, Canonsburg, Pa., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 424 3rd Ave., Hampton; $32,000.
Farren, Dorothy E., East Moline, to JT7 Investments, Roselle, Ill.; 437 26th Ave., East Moline; $140,340.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1011 4th Ave., Moline; $40,000.
Epperson, Jr., Keith D., Rock Island, to Baber, Karen, Rock Island; 3619 1/2 34th St., Rock Island; $142,500.
Adamson, Garrett A., and Huffman-Adamson, Ashley S., Taylor Ridge, to Southwell, Patrick and Kourtney, Andalusia; 702 Wood Park Ct., Andalusia; $206,040.
