Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 9, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Erdman, John C., 1215 Rose Street, Kewanee; $8,500.

Kelly, Mark L. and Nystrom, Rebecca M., to Raschke, Bren R. and Amanda R., 103 N. Park Avenue, Geneseo; $156,500.

Reagin, Kayla L./Stohl, Kayla L., Stohl, Jacob W., to Dunsworth, Nathan L., 3977 Smith Road, Colona; $229,000.

Wright, Marie L., to Hasse, Jacob A., 215 Whitney Avenue, Kewanee; $91,500.

Hixson, Corey A. and Kristi L., to Betcher, Tyler S. and Marlisah J., 606 Cedar Street, Andover; $143,000.

Amble, Lester D. and Patricia A., to Mathew, Taylor J. and Samantha M., 537 W. Elk Street, Geneseo; $196,000.

Toepper, Douglas R., to Raccone, Kristen Lynn, 304 10th Avenue, Colona; $159,000.