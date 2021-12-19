Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Enriquez, Angelica M./ Almanza, Angelica M., to Smith, Robynn Lynn, 807 N. Elm St., Kewanee; $57,000.
Bergthold, Bruce R. and Cynthia G., to Glenn, Lawrance G. and Terri L., 203 Richmond Hill Drive, Geneseo; $265,000.
Vande Voorde, Michael L. and Jane L., to Vande Voorde, Harold E., the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 28N, Township 17, Range 5 E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $360,000.
Vickrey, Gordon L. and Sandra K., to Fristad, Kirk A. and Susan E., 539 Edwards St., Kewanee; $140,000.
Beck Oil Company of Illinois, to HyVee, 2181 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $1,650,000.
Bollinger, Zachary and Zoye, to Garcia, Maria Elizabeth, and Anaya, Fernando, 1202 Roseview Ave., Kewanee; $50,000.
Catour, Nicholas C. and Nicole D., to Swanson, Dylan M., 303 N. Ridge St., Cambridge; $86,000.
Ruff, Karla L., to Griffin, Reita D., 7 Oakwood Court, Coal Valley; $220,000.
McVietty, Janet L. and Randall J., to Garczynski, Nicole, 1418 8th St., Orion; $155,500.
Underwood, Timothy B. and Amberleigh C., to Wiedenmann, Jeffrey D., Lots 1 & 2 in Block 15 of Lloyd, Higgins and Trego's Addition to the village of Orion; $92,000.
DeCap, Adam J. and Sherry, to Ramos, Shayla A. and Timothy J., 407 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $280,000.
Spindler, Kenton P. and Valerie L., to Spindler, Jason and Andrea, 23597 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $379,000.
Spindler, Jason and Andrea, to DeCap, Adam J., 23597 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $560,500.
Minnaert, Carolyn J., to Johnson, Delaney, and Smith, Micam, 104 S. State St., Atkinson; $142,000.
Weir, Tamara, to Romero, Marco T., 116 McKinley Ave., Kewanee; $102,000.
Tank, Teresa M., to Bryner, Brad and Dawn, 10440 Illinois Highway 78, Kewanee; $230,000.
Dooley, Patrick J. and Marjorie K., to Anderson, Ashley, 709 E. Prospect St., Kewanee; $30,000.
HEB, to Murray, John K. and Richard, 212-214 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; $177,500.
Earley, Samuel P., to James, Nichole L., 114 S. State St., Annawan; $108,500.
Baumann, Benjamin D., to Young, Andrew J., 323 5th St., Colona; $130,000.
Kiefer, Robert D., to EA Real Estate, 1207 June St., Kewanee; $20,000.
Wancket, Lorraine A., to Wancket, Daniel V., 209 S. East St., Annawan; $45,000.
Endress, Keith, to Erickson, Dustin and Lori, 440 Circle Drive, Kewanee; $170,000.
Contreras, Laura D., to By Faith Real Estate Investing, 127 East St. S., Kewanee; $31,500.
Find N Homes, to RBG Enterprises, 912 4th St., Colona; $70,000.
Smith, Michael T. and Andrea M., to Green, Bobby J. Jr., 911 Cherry Drive, Geneseo; $235,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Cantrell, Jessica L., East Moline, to Wilson, Jerry and Crystal, Silvis; 524 14th St., Silvis; $178,000.
Wilson, David R., estate, Walcott, to Bassford Construction; 507 30th Ave., Moline; $122,500.
Weeks, Jeremy R., and Amber J., Port Byron, to Ntahonvukiye, Evariste, East Moline; 340 33rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $167,000.
Sheal Properties, Bolingbrook, Ill., to Beachler, Seth M., Rock Island; 1519 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $113,500.
OSB, LLC, Sherrard, to Hoffpauir, Garrett Lynn, Coal Valley; 1802 2nd St., Coal Valley; $100,000.
Claypool, Lon, and Hessheimer, Lisa, Moline, to McCarthy, Timmothy P., Moline; 915 42nd St., Moline; $104,000.
Waytenick, Aaron L., Milan, to Wilkins, Zachary, Rock Island; 1910 13th Ave., Rock Island; $127,000.
Fulton, Tracy J., trust, Foley, Ala., to DeClerck, Megan Renee, Hampton; 916 5th St. A, Hampton; $164,900.
Reinhart, Juanita W., Bettendorf, to Ostrand, Marilyn, Bettendorf; 3411 49th St., Moline; $178,000.
Vyncke, Alissa R., Bettendorf, to Greenwood, James and Sandra J., Rock Island; 3042 37th Ave., Rock Island; $157,000.
Findlay, Clifford W. and Della I., East Moline, to Rowe, Lieschen L. and Ryan L., Moline; 3010 38th Ave., Moline; $152,500.
On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Senatra, Brad, Rock Island; 4518 15th Ave., Rock Island; $63,500.
Smith, Edna M., trust, East Moline, to Pettitt, Katryna, East Moline; 3239 Archer Drive, East Moline; $145,000.
Schaapveld, Robert W., trust, Muscatine, to Tracy Export, Inc., East Dubuque; undeveloped land, Illinois City; $999,514.
Laisner, Tim; Laisner, Raymond, and Caldwell, Pamela, Bettendorf, to Eichen, Chad, Atkins, Iowa; 52.84 acres farmland; $360,000.
Bermes, Robert E., Bettendorf, to McIntyre, Gail, Silvis; 1227 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $168,000.
Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan, to East Moline Bible Missionary Church, East Moline; 3606 8th St. Ct., East Moline; $205,000.
Hernandez, Albina, Chicago, to Hoskins, Willie, Rock Island; 3408 35th Ave., Rock Island; $229,000.
JMR Real Estate, Moline, to Guzman Martinez, Ana Gabriela, and Carrillo, Audelia G., Moline; 443 4th Ave., Moline; $74,000.
Zemo, Michael and Debra, Bettendorf, to Monroe, Cindy E., Moline; 1204 35th St. Drive, Moline; $172,000.
Johnsen, Rex A. and Margaret M., Cordova, to Pauley, Patricia, Milan; 506 W. 29th Ave., Milan; $129,900.
Cox, David B., Decatur, Ill., to Garcia-Rasheed, Hipolita A., Rock Island; 3916 25th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $185,000.
Hasty, Margaret I., trust, LeClaire, to Chumbley, Brad and Laura, Moline; 1144 54th St., Moline; $125,000.
Arvanitis, Steve J. and Aimee, Davenport, to Creighton, Derrick D. and Ceylona L., Rock Island; 3103 30th St., Rock Island; $345,000.
T&D Real Estate, Moline, to JKZ, LLC, Moline; 1513 47th Ave., Unit 3, Moline; $160,000.
Sheley, Ann E., Geneseo, to Price, Daniel, Rock Island; 8814 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island; $195,000.
New Life Fellowship Assembly of God, Moline, to Borkgren, Carl D. and Kathy J., Princeton, Iowa; 2329 19th St., Moline; $60,000.
Troutwine, Phyllis, estate, Rock Island, to Masters, Scott, East Moline; 4324 7th St., East Moline; $77,200.
Moline Holdings, Moline, to Bestitchme, Moline; 3152 - 3154 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $60,000.
Begyn, Andrew, Coal Valley, to Burgman, Glen, Rock Island; 1235 31st St., Rock Island; $109,900.
Baker, Dakota N. and Irlen, East Moline, to Soliz, Felipe, East Moline; 2534 7th St., East Moline; $147,000.
Fowler, Anna L., Davenport, to Eckman, Greg, Silvis; 429 9th St., Silvis; $115,000.
Nelson, Alexis R. and Nicholas A., Moline, to Valdez, Edna S., Moline; 517 4th St., Moline; $54,000.
Deschinckel, Alan and JoAnn, Moline, to Vega, Angela, Rock Island; 3219 24 1/2 St. Ct., Rock Island; $95,000.
Hernandez, Efren Galvan, Leesburg, Fla., to Sacco, Anthony Charles and Kristine Lee, Silvis; 721 14th St., Silvis; $245,000.
Hendrickson III, Charles W. and April M., Moline, to Washko, Johnathan R., Moline; 4737 20th Ave., Moline; $179,900.
Green, Stephen James and Cristina J., LeClaire, to Polascrek, Lacey, Silvis; 1005 17th Ave., Silvis; $145,000.
Murley, Brandon J., and Kristen M., Coal Valley, to Mohr, Beka and Logan, Milan; 615 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $154,000.
Sacco, Anthony C. and Kristine, Silvis, to Belman, Michael, Rock Island; 2212 32nd St., Rock Island; $170,000.
Wells, Barbara J., Davenport, to Miller, Kathryn J., East Moline; 1213 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $179,000.
Augsburger, Randall W. and Kenna J., Moline, to Kambel, Wilma J., Moline; 950 8th St. Drive, Moline; $300,000.
Maddelein, Theresa L., Davenport, to Cornillaud, Stephen G., and Pagan, Nydia, Rock Island; 3519 37th St., Rock Island; $271,500.
Baum, Courtney, Rock Island, to Meier, Kristopher, Moline; 3606 19th A, Moline; $91,800.
Slaughter, George A., St. Louis, Mo., to Woods, Michael D., Rock Island; 1131 2nd Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Kerres, Lynn and Steven, trust, Taylor Ridge, to Banner, Stephen and Joan, Rock Island; 815 25th Ave., Rock Island; $101,500.
Feaster, William P., Clinton, to Jurevitz Family Lake, Port Byron; 32412 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale, vacation home; $45,000.
Johnson, Debra F., Ames, Iowa, to Jurevitz Family Lake, Port Byron; 32412 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale, vacation home; $45,000.
Feaster, Alan H., Windermere, Fla., to Jurevitz Family Lake, Port Byron; 32412 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $45,000.
Fester, Donna, Wheaton, Ill., to Jurevitz Family Lake, Port Byron; 32412 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $45,000.
Fester, Kenneth D., Manchester, Mo., to Jurevitz Family Lake, Port Byron; 32412 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $45,000.
Downey, Verna M., Cordova, to Downey, John, Cordova; 210 2nd Ave. S., Cordova; $120,000.
Rist, Darla R., Pontiac, Ill., to Bermes Properties, Bettendorf; 137 15th St., Silvis; $47,500.
Cox, Edwin K. and Sandra D., East Moline, to Mack, John and Peterson, Laura; 4509 176th Ave. W., Milan; $205,000.
Marana, Megan E., Port Byron, to Kovacic, Dustin M., Rapids City; 1006 16th St., Rapids City; $117,000.
Wainwright Living Trust, Port Byron, to Plyler, Alex and Kayla, Port Byron; 1805 Ridgefield Rd., Port Byron, land/lot only; $40,000.
Hoke, Mark E., executor of McCune, Allyn C., estate, Deer Park, Ill., to Moorhusen, James B.; Moorhusen, Michael J., and Moorhusen, Daniel J., Cordova; 1800 7th St., Unit 9C, East Moline; $30,000.
Zahn, David A., and Laurie A., Moline, to Lampo, Christopher, Moline; 2500 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $165,000.
Zuma Development, Port Byron, to Cartwright, Carl J. and Barbara I., Port Byron; 4017 229th St. Circle N., Port Byron; $31,500.
Prettyman, H. Lyman, and Rebecca D, Belton, Texas, to Cox, Edwin K. and Sandra D., East Moline; 3019 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $175,000.
Kent, Richard L., estate, Shelby Township, Mich., to Nguyen, Michelle, Rock Island; 9215 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $169,900.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Coraopolis, Pa., to Cruz Arroyo, Cuimel D., Moline; 2421 15th St., Moline; $38,013.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Medrano, Maria M., Moline; 1644 24th Ave., Moline; $60,000.
Vandegeest, Larry and Virginia, Moline, to Gall, Michelle, Moline; 3410 34th St., Moline; $22,500.
Caras, Matthew and Justine, Illinois City, to Newberry, Angela K., Rock Island; 4118 35th St., Rock Island; $207,000.
Ackley, Herman and Kay M., Davenport, to Strowbridge, CJ and Larry, Moline; 3649 71st St. Ct., Moline; $379,000.
Galbreath, Ruth I. and Ernest L., trust, Pleasant Hill, Iowa, to Barnes, Brenda and Kevan, Andalusia; 7611 121st St. W., Andalusia, land/lot only; $16,000.
Wingert, Richard E., estate, East Moline, to Wingert, Michael T., Port Charlotte, Fla.; 25809 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $60,000.
Wingert, Richard E., estate, East Moline, to Wingert, Timothy, East Moline; 545 Forest Road, East Moline; $138,000.
Matthews, Shirley M., Davenport, to McKay, Matthew W. and Jennifer R., Milan; 13622 136th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $80,000.
Lyons, Francis W., trust, Barrington, Ill., to Waymack, Theodore W. and Abby L., Rock Island; 3403 35th Ave., Rock Island; $269,900.
McKay, Aaron and Aubrey, Milan, to Casco, Joel, Moline; 1827 37th St., Moline; $199,900.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Sylivaa, Vumiliya, Rock Island; 2215 17th St., Rock Island; $57,500.
Hayes, Marianna, estate, Rock Island, to Aljanabi, Fadhil and Hadeel, Rock Island; 8120 8th St. W., Rock Island; $125,000.
Anderson, Charles R., Jr. and Donna M., Gainesville, Ga., to Atnip, Mark A., Moline; 507-513 28th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Cordova International Raceway, West Palm Beach, Fla., to Saddle Club Farms Corp., Cordova; 19485 IL 84, 40.08 acre farm, Cordova; $310,000.
Stephenson, Sandra K., Davenport, to Holloway, Cory and Kristin, Rock Island; 8505 17th St. W., Rock Island; $191,500.
Septer, Clyde M. and Teresa L., Taylor Ridge, to Wall, Rosemarie and Larry, Moline; 3904 15th St., Moline; $131,000.
Lockheart, Terry R. and Kathy, Rock Island, to Nimmers, Tarisita, Rock Island; 2017 32nd St., Rock Island; $113,000.
Royal Property Management, Richton Park, Ill., to Altahrawe, Omar, Chicago; 2007 11th St., Rock Island; $7,000.
Anton, Jason, Cordova, to Owen, Jimmy R., East Moline; 15513 34th Ave., East Moline; $47,000.
Village of Coal Valley, Coal Valley, to Mississippi Mud, Coal Valley; 2203 1st St., Coal Valley, land/lot only; $7,000.
Davis, Gary, Moline, to Hawkins, Jason, Hillsdale; 224 Main St., Hillsdale; $35,000.
Reynolds Investors, Moline, to TJP Holding Company, Milan; 325 1st Ave. E., Milan, car dealership; $5,220,000.
DAF Carpentry & Painting, Alton, Mo., to Hampton L & R Associates, Hampton; 1101 26th St., Moline; $160,000.
Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, to Tipoh, Eugene, Silvis; 612 17th Ave., Silvis; $244,583.
Virdi, Manisha S., Davenport, to Guo, Xinbin, Rock Island; 2040 38th St., Rock Island; $111,400.
Devadas, Shine and Beena, Bettendorf, to Gibbs, John, Moline; 3705 76th St. Ct., Moline; $240,000.
Leach, Lexis, Milan, to Carothers, Connor D., Milan; 2809 79th Ave. Ct., Milan; $187,500.
Evans, Lori A., Springdale, Ariz., to Key, Amy L. and Christina R., Coal Valley; 705 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $249,900.
Flosi, Carole Ruth, and Jackson, Charles A., Rock Island, to Brand, Emiley, Rock Island; 1204 45th St., Rock Island; $155,000.
McCarthy, Darlene, estate, Preemption, to Gale, Andrew and Brandi, Milan; 8709 Knoxville Road, Milan; $175,000.
Brooks, Edward F., Erie, to Wiseley, Timothy H., trust, Hillsdale; 416 Docia St., Hillsdale; $13,500.
Arnold, Brian C. and Brin H., Coal Valley, to Smith, Katherine J., and Dorsey, Jeremy A., Rock Island; 3222 29th Ave., Rock Island; $265,000.
Agan, Jonathan, East Moline, to Schwigen, Chase, Andalusia; 101-103 1st St., Andalusia; $60,000.
Spaulding, Betty J., estate, Davenport, to Aguilera, Gabriel, Moline; 1520 35th Ave., Moline; $62,000.
Kincaid, Keith, Colona, to Haney, Cathleen A., Moline; 1924 34th St., Moline; $75,000.
Gray Line Holdings, Bettendorf, to Gerischer, Cameron, and Finley, Samantha, Moline; 215 6th St. Ct., Andalusia; $125,000.
Pauley, Patricia, Milan, to Rasso, Cassandra, Moline; 2934 11th Ave. C., Moline; $145,000.
Peterson, Jakeub, Milan, to Kisner, Tim and Nancy, Milan; vacant lot, 7th Ave. W. 10th St., Milan; $5,500.
Khamidov, Komiljon, Aurora, Ill., to The Arc of the Quad City Area, Rock Island; 3609 37th St., Moline; $185,000.
Happy Happy Illinois Homes, Bettendorf, to Soe, Kpaw M., Rock Island; 1061 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
Vyncke, David Michael, Moline, to Schmidt, Gregory F. and Rita J., Rock Island; 2405 34th Ave., Rock Island; $138,000.
Smith, Adrian, trust, Davenport, to Albrecht, Timothy Charles, Rapids City; 1912 1st Ave., Rapids City; $320,000.
Link, Jeanne K.; Sawyer, Lane R., and Nelson, Heidi L., Sarasota, Fla., to Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff; vacant lot, $3,500.
Harrington, Brett, East Moline, to Wilson, Abraham, East Moline; 421 40th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $8,000.
Long, Barbara, Doylestown, Pa., to Smeltzly, Gary and Christine, trust, and Smeltzly, Michael and Marla, trust, Hillsdale; 13.33 acre farmland/vacant, Cordova; $33,250.
Cook, Storn, Newfield, N.Y., to Smeltzly, Gary and Christine, trust, and Smeltzly, Michael and Marla, trust, Hillsdale; 13.33 acre farmland/vacant, Cordova; $66,500.
Big Oak Enterprises, Taylor Ridge, to Hodgey Enterprises, Andalusia; 309 6th Ave. W., Andalusia, ice cream-coffee shop; $200,000.
JF Holdings, Bettendorf, to Salinas, Arturo, Rock Island; 3201 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $140,000.
Head, Phebe and Richard, Jr., trustees of Parker, Darrell, trust, Moline, to Plutz, Virginia K., Moline; 2607 1st St. Ct., Unit 6-1, Moline; $165,000.
Leonard, William R. and Eileen L., Rock Island, to Kadri, Nassirou Abdould, East Moline; 469 29th Ave., East Moline; $119,000.
Reed, Donald R. and Marsha K., trust, Silvis, to Reed, Ryan S., Silvis; 356 16th St., Silvis; $107,000.
Watermark, Geneseo, to Carman Properties, Davenport; townhomes and vacant lot located at 3351 Serenity Place, Rock Island; $7,525,000.
Montague, Jacob and Carrie, Moline, to Kiel, Cameron T. and Taylor M., Moline; 2348 18th St. B., Moline; $194,000.
Curtis, Maggie M., and McCullough, Cynthia Ann, Davenport, to Beuseling, Layne, Silvis; 707 11th Ave. B Court, Silvis; $125,000.
Mrosko, Andrea D. and Adam, Wood Dale, Ill., to Adams, Barbara L., Silvis; 224 5th St., Silvis; $62,500.
Bradley, Rondle C. and Hongli, East Moline, to Schlotfeldt, Russell W. and Sarah M., East Moline; 2721 4th St. Ct., East Moline; $275,000.
DeCook, Thomas M. and Janelle R., Taylor Ridge, to Gudlewski, Lawrence and Debra, Port Byron; 4419 230th St. N., Port Byron; $398,900.
Bell, Bruce L., Springfield, Ill., to Nettles, Major A., Davenport; 515-517 26th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Tipton, Richard F., and Margaret C., Moline, to Anderson, Heather, Moline; 306 17th Ave., Moline; $120,000.
Searl, Delbert D., Rev., trust, Bettendorf, to Searl, Scott A., Rev., trust, Port Byron; 26907 122nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $248,000.
Krekotnev, Maxim, Alexandria, Va., to Sabb, Elric, Rock Island; 2461 28th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $169,900.
Searl, Kari L., trust, Port Byron, to Orr, Josh and Erica, Hillsdale; 26907 Route 2 North, Hillsdale; $655,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Voss, Anthony, Rock Island; 509 18th Ave., Moline; $31,123.
Kupresin, Nick M. and Sherry D., Bettendorf, to Schnowske, Travis and Deyonne, Port Bryon; 22313 66th Ave. N., Port Bryon; $465,000.
Lang, Adam C., Rock Island, to Reason, Ross, Moline; 3069 4th St., Unit 9, Moline; $58,000.
HIC MHPI, LLC, Des Plaines, Ill., to Yes High Cliff, Denver, Colo.; 1701 2nd St. E., Milan, mobile home park; $8,000,000.