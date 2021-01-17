Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Korthals, William C. Estate/Korthals, William C. Jr. Estate, and Nelson, Beverly L., to B.M. Bagby, 23341 E. 880 Street, Geneseo; $452,000.
Kuykendall, Walter, to Goodman, Michela, 916 Terry Avenue, Kewanee; $65,000.
Senne Property Investments, to Johnson, Jerry A. and Carol A. Living Trust, Lot 16 of Olive Court subdivision of Block 10 of J.T. Pierce's Addition to the city of Geneseo; situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $169,000.
Murphy, Michael S. and Tracy L., to Nelson, Michael R., 418 E. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $131,000.
Schmooke, Gary and Sherry, to Eagle Property Holdings, 712-714 2nd Street, Colona; $247,000.
Shannon, Sean, to Good, Bronson T.L. and Allison C., 112 S. College Avenue, Geneseo; $160,000.
Lange, Nathan D. to Murphy, Michael S. and Tracy L., 35 Hickory Hills, Geneseo; $180,000.
Find N Homes to Gordon, Kenneth R. and Courtney Alice, 504 5th Street, Colona; $89,500.
Konie, Benjamin B. and Andrea K., to Farris, Christopher and Kaitlin, 117 E. Court Street, Cambridge; $76,000.
McNamara, Robert J. and Kathleen J., to Johnson, Michael L. and Shannon L.E., 3 Sawgrass Drive, Coal Valley; $387,000.
Osmani, Dzelil, to Lara, Gloria, 217 E. 7th Street, Kewanee; $26,000.
Johnson, Michael L. and Shannon L.E., to Herd, Kelly A. and Kenneth R., 484 Oakwood Circle, Coal Valley; $185,000.
Ceurvorst, William R. and Debra E., to Ceurvorst, Lucas and Jennifer, 510 W. Center Street, Cambridge; $87,500.
Piester, Shawn W. and Jennifer L., to Ingle, Alex M., 520 S.W. 4th Street, Galva; $55,000.
Big River Investments LLC Series 1, to Weber, Scott, 212 5th Street, Colona; $150,000.
Hixson, Nicholas A. and Stephanie, to Sorrells, Dillan M., 306 Oak Street, Andover; $107,500.
Felske, Ryan J., to Werner Investment Properties, 231 N. State Street, Geneseo; $125,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Haskins, Thomas J. and Margaret Mary, Moline, to Kakac, Benjamin R., Coal Valley; 8510 50th St., Rt. 1, Coal Valley; $172,000.
Nixon, David and Desirae, Davenport, to Walker, Jacob, Rock Island; 1511 34th St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Bush, John Coal Valley; 112 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $190,000.
Hallstrom, James W., Moline, to Cruz, Jose, and Paola L., Moline; 3612 32nd Ave., Moline; $165,000.
Churchill, Craig and Ann, Port Byron, to Berhenke, Branden, East Moline; 541 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $142,500.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Stilies, Craig, and Malito, Gina, Bettendorf; 2404 18th Ave., Moline; $62,000.
Lohman, Gregory and Suzanne, Erie, to Bishop, Jason, Port Byron; 1711 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $306,000.
Roberts, Kathryn, Moline, to Palmer, Mayra, Coal Valley; 114 W. 23rd Ave., Coal Valley; $133,000.
Bergen, Justin, Port Byron, to Stubblefield, Nicholas, East Moline; 922 20th Ave., East Moline; $175,000.
Kleinau, Helen M., Moline, to Schneider, Donald R. and Patricia J., East Moline; 1113 48th Ave., East Moline; $87,000.
Brown, Milton L., trust, Andover, to Howard, James A. and Gayla M., Milan; 2139 10th St., East Moline; $77,000.
Raschke, Bren R. and Amanda, Geneseo, to Lynch III, Paul L., Moline; 5115 27th Ave., Moline; $130,000.
McDaniel, Tamara J., Modesto, Calif., to Bennett, Mary, East Moline; 306 7th St., East Moline; $90,000.
Van Puyvelde, Joseph, trust, East Moline, to Philips, Joshua A., East Moline; 421 19th Ave., East Moline; $178,000.
Vanzyle, Helen, Englewood, Fla., to Abbey Meta, Rock Island; 1819 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $55,500.
Gassmann, Gavin, Davenport, to Carter, Tionn Fambro, Moline; 2913 28th Ave. A, Moline; $285,000.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Womack, Jeremy R. and Lindsey K., Coal Valley; 600 W. 6th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $135,000.
Buffalo Prairie Community Fire Protection District, Buffalo Prairie, Ill., to BP Fire House, Hollywood, Fla.; 18518 206th St., W., Buffalo Prairie; Ill., storage commercial building, fire station; $47,000.
Blackmon, Herman Lee, Moline, to Owens, Luke, Rock Island; 3109 15th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, Ill., to Dewith, Monica, Rock Island; 1417 11 1/2 St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $842.
Miller, John C., Bettendorf, to Kerres, Adam E., Taylor Ridge; 5900 93rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $170,500.
Laud, Bridget C., trust, Moline, to Adams, Jack C. and Patricia J., trust, Lampe, Mo.; 21510 River Rd. N., Cordova; $465,000.
Davis, Tony L. and Shannon C., Cordova, to Hunter, Justin, Moline; 4816 11th Ave. A., Moline; $165,000.
Petersen, Taylor A. and Alexandra, Rock Island, to McClure, Amber, Andalusia; 519 6th St., W., Andalusia; $125,000.
Rutledge, Allen L. and Michele L., Sherrard, to Johnson, Cole A., and Smith, Emiley, Moline; 1821 25th Ave, Moline; $92,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Torres, Virginia, Moline; 2363 6th St. C, East Moline; $54,500.
Gavaghan, Patrick and Marcy, Sun City, Ariz., to Hengst, Gretel E., Moline; 3145 4th St., Moline; $72,000.
Streit, Anthony and Samantha, Andalusia, to Humphrey, Rebekah T., Silvis; 415 15th Ave., Silvis; $64,000.
DeMeyer, Ronald A. and Carol A., Rock Island, to Walker, Darci, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 5A, Rock Island; $80,000.
Short Hills Country Club, East Moline, to City of East Moline; 2500 11th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,200.
Parer, Virginia F., trust, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 815 21st Ave. A., East Moline, land/lot only; $495.
Parer, Virginia F., trust, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 815 21st Ave. A., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,410.
Furever Family Real Estate, Davenport, to City of East Moline; 1771 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.
Finn, Adam T., East Moline, to City of East Moline; 3109 Archer Dr., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.
Meier, Lesley, East Moline, to City of East Moline; 1303 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.
Burns, Larry and Karen, East Moline, to City of East Moline; 1451 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $3,900.
Armstrong, Keasha L., East Moline, to City of East Moline; 2106 8th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.
Apex Carwashes, Bettendorf, to City of East Moline; 1881 30th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $2,300.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to City of East Moline; 3135 Archer Dr., East Moline, land/lot only; $300.
Jennings, Dean, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 835 21st Ave. A, East Moline, land/lot only; $860.
Jennings, Dean, East Moline, to City of East Moline, East Moline; 835 21st Ave. A, East Moline, land/lot only; $300.
Murphy, Christine L., Milan, to Sausedo, Sasha Ann, Silvis; 1905 13th St., Silvis; $165,000.
Wilkinson, Marlys J., Moline, to Ebeling, Frederick J. and Donna K., University Park, Fla.; 7106 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $302,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Denton, Edward, Rockledge, Fla.; 224 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $110,999.
Denton, Edward, Rockledge, Fla., to Mangano, Island L., Coal Valley; 224 W. 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $123,000.
Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla; 3511 Friendship Farm Rd., East Moline; $27,740.
Plant, Joshua and Aubree, Moline, to Gonzalez, Rebecca D., Moline; 3527 36th St., Moline; $166,000.
Cheek, Krystal D., Milan, to McBride, Deanne Rae, East Moline; 149 40th Ave., East Moline; $140,000.
Kelso, Calvin and Bridget, Rock Island, to Smith, Joseph and Sara, Rock Island; 1535 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $110,000.
Fidlar, Patsy, Cordova, to Fidlar, Stacie, Rock Island; 306 4th St. S., Cordova; $15,000.
Krantz, Essie D., Arroyo Grande, Calif., to Davis, Jalin, East Moline; 1309 30th Ave., East Moline; $67,500.
Johnson, Janet O., Brookfield, Wis., to Kelso, Calvin E. and Bridget J., Moline; 2508 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $179,000.
Steen, Francis E., estate, Oregon, Wis., to Crosby, Robin S., Rock Island; 2210 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.
Johnson, Lucas D., Coal Valley, to Green, Ramon and Jennifer, Rock Island; 2102 15th St., Rock Island; $136,000.
Tank, Brian and Terresa, Milan, to Reese, Russell and Jacey, East Moline; 746 21st Ave., East Moline; $122,500.
Albers, Julie, Moline, to Ross, David, Moline; 2702 32nd St., Moline; $222,500.
Turner, Tarece, Moline, to Frazier, Aaron, Moline; 1865 22nd Ave., Moline; $124,000.
Dhakal, Padma D.; Dhakal, Raju, and Dhakal, Krishna, Davenport, to Asani, Nuredin, Silvis; 1801 12th St., Silvis; $154,000.
Global Investors III, Rock Island, to M & W Properties, Coralville, Iowa; 4101 John Deere Rd., Moline, land/lot only; $410,000.
BCS Paws Memorial Trust, Moline, to Hamblen, Brent, Hampton; 610 10th Ave., Hampton; $212,000.
Mowry, Craig L., and Trewick, Barbara J., trust, Moline, to Ellis, Aaron and Jane, Milan; 3811 Savanna Circle E., Milan; $355,000.
Rexroat, Merwin K. an Kathleen A., Colona, to McCaulley, Grant O., Bettendorf; 1000 78th Ave. W., Rock Island, storage units commercial building; $92,900.
Kerres, Adam and Johnna, Taylor Ridge, to Palar, Nicole, Rock Island; 1711 65th Ave. W., Rock Island; $112,000.
Calzada, Leticia, Omaha, Neb., to Future Capital, Davenport; 118 Hero St., Silvis; $42,000.
Jiang, Hui P., Moline, to Ryman, Sarah B., Moline; 2415 15th St., Moline; $126,000.
Decock, John, Moline, to Decock, Moline; 3214 4th St., Moline; $153,500.
Sausedo, Sasha A., Silvis, to Hernandez, Courtney, Rock Island; 3213 25th St., Rock Island; $87,000.
Heimerman, Mary, Bettendorf, to DeMeyer, Ronald A. and Carol, Moline; 3901 15th Ave., Moline; $118,000.
Oney, Shane, Dacula, Ga., to Myers, Chase, Silvis; 1108 14th St., Silvis; $123,500.
Klass, David, trust, Calabasas, Calif., to Lee, Brett, Aledo; 111 - 113 19th St. and 1900 1st Ave., Rock Island, office; $60,000.
McGlone, Stephen A. and Sally A., trust, Ludington, Mich., to DeRoo, Brandon, and Briggs, Jena, Milan; 2527th 113th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $195,500.
Wilson, Nicholas A., East Moline, to Johnson, Larry, East Moline; 402 W Dr., East Moline; $55,000.
Portrey, Richard W.; Portrey, Michael J. and Shirley J., trust, Port Byron, to Devrieze, Shane, Hillsdale; 617 Main St., Hillsdale; $82,000.
Automotive Experts, Gottilla, John J., Rock Island, to Gallerdo, Jr., Gerardo, Moline; 541 22nd St., Rock Island; $54,000.