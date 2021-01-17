Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Korthals, William C. Estate/Korthals, William C. Jr. Estate, and Nelson, Beverly L., to B.M. Bagby, 23341 E. 880 Street, Geneseo; $452,000.

Kuykendall, Walter, to Goodman, Michela, 916 Terry Avenue, Kewanee; $65,000.

Senne Property Investments, to Johnson, Jerry A. and Carol A. Living Trust, Lot 16 of Olive Court subdivision of Block 10 of J.T. Pierce's Addition to the city of Geneseo; situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $169,000.

Murphy, Michael S. and Tracy L., to Nelson, Michael R., 418 E. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $131,000.

Schmooke, Gary and Sherry, to Eagle Property Holdings, 712-714 2nd Street, Colona; $247,000.

Shannon, Sean, to Good, Bronson T.L. and Allison C., 112 S. College Avenue, Geneseo; $160,000.