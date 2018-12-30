071518-JDC-Rnd4-js-029
Buy Now

John Deere Classic winner Michael Kim gets a hug from his mother Yun Kim after making his final putt for par on the 18th hole in July at TPC Deere Run. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Michael Kim came to the Quad-Cities in mid-July ranked 473rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. He left with his first PGA Tour victory, a check for $1,044,000 and a two-year exemption.

Thanks to 30 birdies over four days, Kim broke Steve Stricker's 72-hole scoring record to claim the John Deere Classic in runaway fashion.

The 25-year-old blistered TPC Deere Run with rounds of 63, 64, 64 and 66 for a 27-under par total. His eight-shot victory eclipsed the previous JDC record of seven by David Frost in 1993. 

Kim, who played the last 29 holes of the tournament without a bogey, was the first international-born winner of the Quad-Cities tournament since John Senden in 2006. 

"That's the first week I've ever seen him pouring everything in," his caddie Andrew Gundersen said. "His putter was so hot."

Francesco Molinari, who finished in a four-way tie for second place in his first trip to the Quad-Cities, went on to win the British Open the following week at Carnoustie for his first major championship. 

It was a record-breaking year off the course for the JDC, too. The tournament raised $13,455,351 through its Birdies for Charity program. Since the event began in 1971, it has raised more than $107 million in total donations.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.

Load comments