Michael Kim came to the Quad-Cities in mid-July ranked 473rd in the Official World Golf Rankings. He left with his first PGA Tour victory, a check for $1,044,000 and a two-year exemption.
Thanks to 30 birdies over four days, Kim broke Steve Stricker's 72-hole scoring record to claim the John Deere Classic in runaway fashion.
The 25-year-old blistered TPC Deere Run with rounds of 63, 64, 64 and 66 for a 27-under par total. His eight-shot victory eclipsed the previous JDC record of seven by David Frost in 1993.
Kim, who played the last 29 holes of the tournament without a bogey, was the first international-born winner of the Quad-Cities tournament since John Senden in 2006.
"That's the first week I've ever seen him pouring everything in," his caddie Andrew Gundersen said. "His putter was so hot."
Francesco Molinari, who finished in a four-way tie for second place in his first trip to the Quad-Cities, went on to win the British Open the following week at Carnoustie for his first major championship.
It was a record-breaking year off the course for the JDC, too. The tournament raised $13,455,351 through its Birdies for Charity program. Since the event began in 1971, it has raised more than $107 million in total donations.
