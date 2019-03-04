Ten years ago, things were quite different in the staffing world. Recruiters had a sea of qualified candidates to choose from, many being the perfect match for the role they had available. The biggest dilemma was how to choose. Less effort was put into relationship building and the wooing of applicants because it wasn’t necessary. But times have changed.
Simply put, HR has to try harder today. Impressing applicants is on top of every recruiter’s to-do list. So what does a recruiter need to do to be successful?
- Build a talent pipeline by nurturing your relationships. If you meet someone who is fantastic, but you don’t have a position for him or her at the moment, keep in touch. An occasional email to see what they are up to keeps the door open.
- Be current with technology, but don’t forget about the art of conversation. Texting an applicant to schedule an interview online is not only super cool, but it also shows that technology plays a big role within the company. But don’t forget you need to have a balanced high-tech and high-touch method.
- Develop a personalized approach. Dig in and really get to know your candidates. Social media can be the perfect tool to help learn applicants’ interests and what is really important to them. Candidates who see that you are invested in learning about them and feel a connection will be more likely to take the position you are offering.
- Don’t forget about the candidate experience. Gather feedback from candidates to evaluate the effectiveness of your current process. Many complaints stem from poor responsiveness and lack of communication. Use chatbots or AI screening tools to help speed things up.
Recipe for Success
Your checklist of recruiting and retaining tools is not complete without these four things:
Onboarding. What does your onboarding process look like? It needs to be innovative and effective. A successful onboarding is vital for a new hire’s connection to his or her new job and is a key factor in retention.
Paying (really) well. It should be obvious, but it’s never been more important to be very competitive with pay. Do the homework to make sure what you’re offering is on track with what the market is paying for that position. It’s an absolute must, and it helps with both recruiting and retaining.
- Creative Benefits. Benefits are evolving just like the recruiting process, so be sure to think outside the box. Customize some perks that go hand-in-hand with the company’s culture. Does it make sense to let people bring their dog to work? Paid time off to volunteer in the community? Offer summer hours? Unique benefits can help make an applicant’s decision to come aboard.
- Work-life balance. Another essential facet of retention is work-life balance (and flexibility, if possible). Understand that this necessary perk looks different for everyone, so work with new hires to ensure they feel in control of their professional and personal lives.
Who would have thought 10 years ago that the rules for recruiting and retaining would have changed so drastically? But, here we are. The good news is that incorporating these steps into your process will help you attract and retain the quality new hires you’re looking for.
