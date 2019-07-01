Red, White and Boom! will include family activities at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Modern Woodmen Park, and Quarters One on Arsenal Island. Fireworks, beginning at 9:30 p.m., will be fired from Arsenal Island. Quarters One will be open for tours starting at 5 p.m. Visitors need a government-issued ID card to show at the Rock Island or Moline gates to get on the island. The Arsenal recommends using the Moline gate for easiest access to the event site. All sites will feature a variety of music and activities for all ages. For a complete schedule of events, go to redwhiteandboomqc.org.
5 p.m. Wednesday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal and Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.