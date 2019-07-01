Red, White and Boom! will include family activities at Schwiebert Riverfront ParkModern Woodmen Park, and Quarters One on Arsenal Island. Fireworks, beginning at 9:30 p.m., will be fired from Arsenal Island. Quarters One will be open for tours starting at 5 p.m. Visitors need a government-issued ID card to show at the Rock Island or Moline gates to get on the island. The Arsenal recommends using the Moline gate for easiest access to the event site. All sites will feature a variety of music and activities for all ages. For a complete schedule of events, go to redwhiteandboomqc.org.

5 p.m. Wednesday at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal and Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. Free.

 

