Red Wings snap Blackhawks' win streak

Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Friday night.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, They have an NHL-low 37 points and trail the rest of the league by 20-plus points.
Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal. Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks.
Chicago is last in the Central Division despite having a winning record and its point total doubled Detroit's entering the game.
The Blackhawks had won four straight, one shy of their season high, to improve their chances of closing strong enough to earn a wild card in the playoffs.
Detroit ended its fifth six-game losing streak this season.
The Red Wings got off to a good start with Bertuzzi's goal 20 seconds into the game. Fabbri scored his 14th goal midway through the second period, putting Detroit ahead 2-0.
Kane's one-timer was his 31st goal this season and it cut Chicago's deficit to a goal.
The Blackhawks had a power play midway through the third period and did not take advantage of the opportunity. They pulled Crawford late in the game to put an extra skater on the ice and could not pull into a tie to force overtime.
Chicago's Connor Murphy gingerly skated off the ice with 12 seconds left. The defenseman appeared to hurt his right leg, which took the brunt of the impact against the right post when he raced back to stop the puck from going into the empty net.
NOTES: Chicago scratched D Lucas Carlsson (concussion) and D Adam Boqvist (right wrist). ... Blackhawks forward Zack Smith had back surgery and needs three to four months to recover. ... Bertuzzi has 19 goals, two away from matching his career high from last year. ... Detroit D Gustav Lindstrom had an assist for his first NHL point in his 14th game this season.
NBA
Sabonis dominates, Pacers hang on to beat Bulls: Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-102 on Friday night.
The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, even though they were missing two of their top three scorers with T.J. Warren (sore left leg) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore left hip) sidelined.
Sabonis made 10 of 14 shots.
Victor Oladipo scored 16 after missing the previous two games because of a sore right knee. Myles Turner added 15 points and eight rebounds. And JaKarr Sampson scored 14.
Chicago lost for the 12th time in 14 games despite rookie Coby White scoring 26 points and Shaquille Harrison setting a career high with 25.
It was White's seventh straight game with 19 points or more. But Lauri Markkanen finished with just three points in his second game back after missing 15 because of a stress reaction in his right hip. Leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out his third in a row with a strained left quadriceps.
The Pacers appeared as though they were on their way to an easy victory with a 73-50 lead after Oladipo's layup with 7:41 left in the third. Things got tight in the fourth, when Harrison nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 99-92 with just under five minutes left.
Turner hit two free throws. Oladipo banked in a shot to make it 103-92 with 1:30 left. And the Pacers hung on for the win.
NOTES: Bulls: Coach Jim Boylen said LaVine will practice Saturday. The Bulls will then decide if he will return at Brooklyn on Sunday.