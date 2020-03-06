Red Wings snap Blackhawks' win streak

Chicago's Connor Murphy gingerly skated off the ice with 12 seconds left. The defenseman appeared to hurt his right leg, which took the brunt of the impact against the right post when he raced back to stop the puck from going into the empty net.

NOTES: Chicago scratched D Lucas Carlsson (concussion) and D Adam Boqvist (right wrist). ... Blackhawks forward Zack Smith had back surgery and needs three to four months to recover. ... Bertuzzi has 19 goals, two away from matching his career high from last year. ... Detroit D Gustav Lindstrom had an assist for his first NHL point in his 14th game this season.

NBA

Sabonis dominates, Pacers hang on to beat Bulls: Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-102 on Friday night.

The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, even though they were missing two of their top three scorers with T.J. Warren (sore left leg) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore left hip) sidelined.

Sabonis made 10 of 14 shots.