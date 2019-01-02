Located just a few blocks from the Mississippi River, Redband Coffee Company is a go-to spot to grab a quick coffee or espresso drink to warm up. There's no space to sit inside, so get a drink to-go (and maybe a scone or fried egg sandwich) and take it with you on your eagle-watching walks.
Redband Coffee Company, 329 E. 4th St., Davenport, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday-Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 563-823-1107 or visit redbandcoffee.com.
