Reeder: Good people need to stand up to racism

During my more than three decades in journalism, I’ve become all too aware of this.

I remember my first full-time newspaper job at the Galveston Daily News. I was only a few weeks out of graduate school when I was sent to cover a shooting.

The victim was still bleeding on the dirt when I got there and the smell of gunpowder enveloped the air. I talked to witnesses, police officers and others. I worked the scene hard, just like I’d learned in journalism school.

I hurried back to the newsroom and began pounding out my story. I pitched it for prominent play to the managing editor. He asked one question: “Is the victim black or white?”

When I told him the victim was black, he replied in his syrupy East Texas drawl, “Well just make it a brief and we’ll play it inside.”

Black lives matter. Unfortunately, for some they don’t matter much.

I’d been on the job for all of two or three weeks and he was the top editor in the newsroom.

I left the newsroom that day feeling dirty and compromised. I remember calling home to Illinois and asking my Dad: Should I quit?