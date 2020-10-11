Refugee Wiuca Iddi Wiuca had just begun his life in Iowa

Wiuca Iddi Wiuca spent most of his life in limbo, searching for a place to call home.

When he was 12, his family fled war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They relocated to Tanzania, planning to make a temporary stop in the Nyarugusu Refugee Camp, one of the largest such camps in the world.

Their stay lasted more than two decades.

Wiuca finally set out to begin his new life last summer. Traveling to the United States with his younger brother, the pair joined their sister and her family, who had already been placed in Des Moines.

The reconnected family adjusted to their new lives, settling into their new apartment complex, spending time exploring their new community and figuring out the finer points of their new jobs at Urbandale’s Pitney Bowes, a mail presorting service.

For Wiuca, that new life lasted less than a year.

On May 4, Wiuca died of COVID-19 at a Des Moines hospital. He was 36.

Soon after arriving in the U.S., Wiuca became heavily involved in Central Iowa’s ex-pat community, joining a local Baptist church and attending many events thrown by the Congolese community.