Now that special counsel Robert Mueller has handed over the report of his investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, this much seems clear: This is not over.
But, really, did you expect it to be?
Assuming that Attorney General William Barr faithfully summarized Mueller’s report, the special counsel and his team did not find evidence of a Trump campaign conspiracy with the Russians.
That, as some commentators already have said, should make Americans breathe a sigh of relief. We certainly do. Imagine the chaos had it been otherwise.
Still, the Russian government's interference in the 2016 presidential election was clearly an unprecedented violation of U.S. democracy, and the 22-month Mueller inquiry is undoubtedly the most extensive examination of this matter to date.
We'd like to know what the investigators found.
So we join others, including Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, both Iowa Republicans, in calling for the public release of the special counsel's report. We also believe the Justice Department should take an expansive view in deciding what underlying evidence should be released.
That this report should be made public is obvious. This has been a wrenching two years, and the American people deserve to see the work they paid for, the work that has consumed so much bandwidth in our political discussion.
But beyond that, what happens next?
It is clear there will be further investigations (that is to say, further inquiries beyond the many that already exist. The work of Mueller's team already has led to the indictment of 34 people.)
To some extent, more inquiry is a good thing.
There are important questions yet to be answered, and it seems Congress is the best place for that to happen.
Barr said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded the special counsel did not establish that President Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense. But, as Barr noted, the special counsel himself said "while this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
We'd like to know what Mueller meant by that.
Only full disclosure of the report, and congressional testimony from Mueller and others, will answer that question and make it possible for the American people to have confidence Barr and Rosenstein made the right decision.
This is called oversight.
We know that further exploration of this matter will only continue to pick at this painful sore. But we believe it is vital to truly understanding the decisions made here.
We'd also like to know why Mueller punted on the question of obstruction of justice. We thought that was part of his charge.
We fully expect some congressional Democrats will use the report as a springboard to investigate the Trump administration right into the 2020 general election campaign season, much as Republicans hounded Hillary Clinton over emails even after the FBI and Justice Department did not charge her with any legal violations in 2016.
We also expect Republicans will try to spin this matter to their political benefit. We note that the Republican Party of Iowa issued a news release Monday saying, "as 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls continue making their case in Iowa, Iowans should make these opportunistic, out-of-touch candidates answer for all the time, energy and money spent on this witch-less hunt."
The idea that this was some sort of attempted coup is likely to be a major part of the president’s re-election effort, and the Iowa GOP is clearly in step with the game plan.
Our view is that the Democratic presidential candidates who have visited Iowa so far are doing the right thing by focusing most of their attention on issues like achieving universal health care, curbing climate change and attempting to close income and wealth gaps, among other things.
The 2018 election results showed that these kitchen table issues are the best way to find favor with voters. And we think the party and politicians that focus the most on these things will probably be better positioned to win in 2020.
It’s why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was pushing some of the more strident voices in her caucus away from impeachment long before the Mueller report was handed over.
The conclusion of Robert Mueller's investigation is an important juncture in this episode of our nation's history.
We have plenty to learn from it. Those lessons start with the release of the report, but by keeping it in perspective.
