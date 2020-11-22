Relentless Garza still driving himself and his team

Since the end of the last college basketball season, Frank Garza has posted videos on Twitter almost every day showing his son going through some sort of drill to improve his game.

In some of them, Luka Garza is seen launching — and making — shots from 12 to 15 feet behind the 3-point arc.

It’s not something you see 6-foot-11 centers doing very often, but Garza is prepared to do it, if necessary.

“I’m going to do whatever I need to do to help the team win and if I need to shoot the ball from a long distance, I’m going to," Garza said.

“For me, it’s just adding to my range and getting more comfortable at any spot on the court …’’ he added. “But it’s not too often I’m going to need to pull up from 35."

Suffice it to say that the Iowa senior is not resting on his considerable laurels.

Since being named the Big Ten Conference player of the year, setting Iowa’s single-season scoring record in a season shortened by a pandemic and winning six national player of the year awards, Garza barely has rested at all.

He wasn’t about to let something like a worldwide pandemic impede his development.