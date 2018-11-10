Today
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church: Fall Craft Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Alphonsus Gym, 2618 Boies Ave., Davenport. Featuring more than 30 crafters and vendors offering homemade items, candles, jewelry, artwork, home decor, candies, baked goods and a raffle. There also will be a luncheon. Proceeds benefit the church.
Women's Fall Gathering: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Rachel Eggum Cinader will led this gathering to help all area women learn about Christian based training programs to assist women around the world in becoming self-sufficient and look at how successful the Dress A Girl Around the World program has become with distribution in 88 countries. Dresses will be on display during the day. Cost includes breakfast and lunch. There also will be a freewill offering taken during event. $10.
Blessing Closet: Saturdays, Nov. 10 and 17, 9-11 a.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6-7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.
Musserville United Methodist Church: Craft Fair and Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon St., Muscatine. Featuring handmade and homemade items including decorative art, beaded glass vases, wood products, braided rugs, doll clothes and accessories, jewelry, crocheted items, baked goods, candies and more. Luncheon: chicken and noodles or sloppy joe sandwich with drink, $5. Proceeds will support the missions and ministries of the church.
Pork Chop and Focus on Young Musicians Dinner: 6-8 p.m., Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. Christ Anglican Church will host this annual dinner featuring fellowship and the musical artistry of Gaige Ash, an Assumption High School senior who will play the baritone saxophone. Ash spent the summer in Europe where he played with the Iowa Ambassadors of Music ensemble. Guests may bring alcoholic beverages. Carryout will be available for pickup at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will support the church's youth group, Sunday school, summer camp and kitchen. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call 309-762-6022.
Trivia Night: 7-9:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email TLMRBRIBJR@AOL.COM. $10 per person.
Sunday
Harm Reduction: Addressing the Opioid Crisis in the Quad-Cities: 9-10 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Kathy Brown will present a talk sharing the methods of this strategy during this adult forum. Nearly 200 people from the Quad-Cities have already had lives saved by this innovative method. Free.
Holiday Helpers: Christmas Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clinton County 4-H Grounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt, Iowa. Featuring handmade, unique items for the upcoming holiday season from more than 30 different vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase. All proceeds with be donated to DeWitt Referral Center and Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. $1.
Church of the Visitation: Holiday Bazaar and Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Church of the Visitation, 1028 Middle Road, Camanche, Iowa. Featuring a quilt raffle, silent auction, local arts and crafts, holiday items and bake sale. Luncheon, homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts, chips and drinks. Carry-out available. All proceeds go to the Altar and Rosary Society. Free.
RiverChor Fall Concert: 2-4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Ave. S, Clinton. This concert will feature several pieces with the brass choir and organ. Free.
Messy Church: 5:30 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Featuring art and storytelling to build a Christ-centered community for families and individuals. For more information, call 563-514-6184. Free.
Tuesday
Act One: 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. This evening will begin with enrichment and reflection at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and music for listening and dancing by Robert Kunz and his band. The evening will end with fellowship and time to visit. This is a program for single adults which seeks to provide opportunities for fellowship, education and recreation. $5 donation requested.
Saluting Those Who Serve: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a stories from the Tuskegee Airmen. Free.
Wednesday
United Methodist Church of Wilton: Holiday Fair: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., United Methodist Church , 1401 Maurer St. Featuring a craft room, candy by the pound and bake sale. There also will be soup, sandwiches, salads and pies, ala carte prices. Free.
Family Ministries: 6:30-8 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. Each Wednesday night will feature Family Ministries with activities including Bible teachings, games, snacks and mentoring in small groups. Groups include Nursery (birth up to 2 years old), Buzzy Bees (ages 2-kindergarten), God's Kids Club (grades 1-6) and One Way Youth (grades 7-8). For more information, contact Pastor Mark Baker at 563-386-4398. Free.
Illowa Bi-State Chess Club: 6:45-10 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Play casual chess or United States Chess Federation-rated tournament chess. All skill levels, all ages are welcome. The fifth Wednesday of each month is pizza night. Free.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Grace Lutheran Women: Graceful Harvest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church , 415 10th St., DeWitt, Iowa. Featuring baked goods, cookies by the pound, greeting cards and napkins. Luncheon, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $6. Proceeds will help fund mission projects.
First Lutheran Church WELCA Ladies: 26th annual Cookie Walk: noon to 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. Featuring cookies, breads, craft items, gift baskets and embroidered dish towels. Proceeds benefit national and local benevolences.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Loving Kindness: A compassionate Thanksgiving Service: 6 p.m., Edwards Congregational UCC Church, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Unity Interfaith will host this Thanksgiving service celebrated between the Unitarian Universalists, Edwards Congregational UCC and Temple Emanuel and featuring music from a combined choir. This year the service will reflect on loving kindness, thankfulness and compassion. There also will be a free will offering for Argrow's House, a safe space where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse in the Quad-City area. There will be coffee and refreshments after the service in Baxter Hall. Free.
