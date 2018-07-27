Saturday, July 28
Billy Sunday: The Baseball Evangelist: 2-3 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Craig Bishop will use rare photos and videos to bring life to one of the most famous personalities of the early 20th century. Born near Ames, Iowa, and descendant of German Immigrants, Billy Sunday was an American Athlete that turned into a highly influential figure in both religion and politics. Mr. Bishop will give a biography of the man that helped shaped the United States' religious landscape. Included with admission: $5 adults, $4 senior citizens, $3 children, free for members.
Indoor Carnival of Cultures: 6-8 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. This event will celebrate and honor family and cultural traditions by sharing stories, pictures and food about families, ethnicity and culture. There will be carnival-like games with prizes and a cake walk. Free.
Sunday, July 29
ChurchJazz: 9 and 11:15 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. This group of veteran musicians will play a Chicago Jazz Mass at the 9 and 11:15 a.m. services. Free.
I Can Only Imagine: 6-8 p.m., Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport. Featuring a movie about the story of a troubled childhood and mended relationship between fahter and son dad that inspired Christian singer Bart Millard to write the hit song, "I Can Only Imagine." Free.
Monday, July 30
What's God Up To?: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a discussion about welcoming answers to prayer even when the answer is no. Free.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Illowa Bi-State Chess Club: 6:45-10 p.m., St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3510 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. Play casual chess or United States Chess Federation-rated tournament chess. All skill levels, all ages are welcome. The fifth Wednesday of each month is pizza night. Free.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Rummage and Bake Sale: Thursday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 3, 8 a.m. to noon, Tri-City Jewish Center, 2715 30th St., Rock Island. The Beth Israel Sisterhood will hold this rummage and bake sale featuring a large selection of new, gently used and vintage items. Free.
Friday, Aug. 3
Rummage Sale: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Assumption Greek Orthodox Churchdox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. The Philoptochos Society of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will host this annual rummage sale featuring cook books, garden tools, clothes, furniture, seasonal and home decor, household and kitchen items, books, toys and more. Free.
Food For the Soul: 6-8:30 p.m., Community Outreach Worship Center, 440 16th Ave., East Moline. Featuring a night of spoken word poetry, inspirational songs of praise and interactive games to raise funds for a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. There also will be food for sale after the show. Free with donations accepted.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Gary Clark: 3 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. There will be a reception following the performance. Free.
Chalk Artist: 7-9 p.m., Countryside Christian Church, 3817 230th St. N, Port Byron. Drawing Closer Ministries, featuring chalk artist and Bible teacher Randy Davis, will be the guest at Countryside Christian Church. Davis will use a unique visual method to convey Biblical principles and how they can be applied to modern day living. A stunning chalk drawing concludes the presentation which is enhanced by colored lights and special black light effects revealing a previously drawn "hidden" picture. Prior to the presentation, special music will be provided by Shirley Baxter and afterwards there will be ice cream. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 5
River City 6 Jazz Worship Service: 9:10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport. Featuring gathering music starting at 9:10 a.m., as well as music throughout and after the service. Free.
17th annual Jazz Service: 10:30 a.m., Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock island. Enjoy the sounds of jazz music during this service featuring a live band and singers. The service will include performances of traditional favorites and songs written by Bix Beiderbecke. There also will be a bake sale before and after the service. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.