Saturday, March 23
Blessing Closet: Saturdays, March 23 and 30, 9-11 a.m.; Wednesday, March 27, 6-7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and children's clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.
Mexican Fiesta: 5-7:30 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3300 24th St., Rock Island. This Mexican Fiesta will feature food, a silent auction, bake sale, music and children's pinata. Proceeds will benefit Cristo Rey Lutheran Church's community work in East Moline including a food bank, clothing and other support in the area. $10.
Sunday, March 24
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: 9-9:50 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This adult forum to celebrate Women's Month will feature a showing of, "Iron Jawed Angels." This 2004 docudrama with Hilary Swank, Angelica Huston and Frances O'Connor, highlights the life of American suffragette Alice Paul. The first half of the movie will be shown at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 24 with the last half starting at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, March 31. Free.
Monday, March 25
Family Do-Over: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a discussion about whether it ever too late? Free.
Tuesday, March 26
Peace Soup Lenten Series: 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Church, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton. Each Tuesday during Lent, the Sisters of St. Francis and Prince of Peace Parish will provide a soup supper and speakers. The theme will be, "Living the Pillars of Joy." Free.
Tuesday Meditation Class: 6:45-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate followed by a 10-minute guided breathing meditation. There also will be a brief instruction on how to keep a positive mind in daily life followed by another guided meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Wednesday, March 27
Rockridge High School Show Choirs and Madrigal Choir: 12:15-12:45 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Part of the 28th annual Lenten Concert Series. Free.
Learning to Meditate Lenten Series: 5:30-7 p.m., Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. This five-part course with Angela Swanson will discuss the different ways to go within and the rewards of a daily practice. Each week participants will learn a new technique which builds upon the previous week's lesson. There will be a simple supper at 5:30 p.m. RSVP appreciated. Free.
Thursday, March 28
Social Justice Social Mixer and Old School Hip-Hop Dance Party: 5-10 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. QCI and Rozz-Tox will host this event open to all persons interested in networking and socializing with fellow Quad-Cities social justice-minded people including organizers, advocates, activists, educators, social service professionals, political and community leaders and more. From 5-7 p.m. there will be the opportunity to socialize and network then from 7-10 p.m., DJ Linkous will deejay a family-friendly hip-hop dance party. Beverages and a light food menu will be available for purchase. This will be an intergenerational event with parents and children encouraged to attend. Free-will donations will benefit Quad-Cities Interfaith's campaigns. Suggested donation: $3 and higher.
Thursday Meditation Class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to transform life in these weekly meditation classes with practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. The class will emphasize how to apply what is learned immediately into life in order to solve daily worries, problems and difficulties in a peaceful, positive and healthy way. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Sunday, March 31
Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: 8:50-9:50 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. This adult forum to celebrate Women's Month will feature a showing of, "Iron Jawed Angels." This 2004 docudrama with Hilary Swank, Angelica Huston and Frances O'Connor, highlights the life of American suffragette Alice Paul. The first half of the movie will be shown at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 24 with the last half starting at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, March 31. Free.
Baroque Organ Showcase Concert: 3-4:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral , 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Six of the Quad-City area's premiere organists will combine to present this concert featuring the music of J.S. Bach, Bruhns and Walther. Free.
