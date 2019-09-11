Saturday, Sept. 14
Community Rummage Sale: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. Free.
Blessing Closet: Saturdays, Sept. 14 and 21, 9-11 a.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6-7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 2651 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Free clothing for anyone in need. Use rear entrance door Number 1. The ministry normally is open Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings, weather permitting. Volunteers and men's and women’s winter clothing needed. For more information, call 563-639-8853. Free.
Vendor and Craft Show: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Center, 750 17th St., Silvis . This vendor and craft show to support Christ Child Society of the Quad-Cities will feature over 30 vendors, food, raffle and more. For more information, call 309-428-1531.
The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry: 6 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1416 3rd Ave., Rapids City. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will present this movie night featuring games, refreshments, Mass and a showing of the movie. Participants should bring lawn chairs, blankets and air mattresses. In case of rain, the movie will be shown inside the church's Fellowship Hall. For more information, call 563-499-5716. Free.
Trivia Night: 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th St., Davenport. Sacred Heart Cathedral will host this trivia night featuring tables of eight with Mulligans available for purchase. Participants may bring snacks and beverages. For more information or to reserve a table, call 563-505-1571 or email tlmrbribjr@aol.com. $10 per person.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Pentecostal Church of God 90th Anniversary: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Pentecostal Church of God, 1234 Ripley St., Davenport. Pentecostal Church of God will continue a weekend of celebrating 90 years of ministry with these worship services at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free.
3rd annual Bunco Blast: 2-6:30 p.m., Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St., East Moline. First Presbyterian Church of East Moline will sponsor this annual event featuring bunco followed by a salad buffet with dessert. There also will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle and baskets. $12.50 of every ticket will benefit Braking Traffik, Christian Care, Watertown Food Pantry and Spring Forward Learning Center. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $25.
Annual 100 Men in Black Fellowship Celebration: 3 p.m., Community of Christ Church, 4221 N. Brady St., Davenport. Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church will host this annual event featuring Pastor Roger Kirk Jr. delivering a message on the theme, "Brethren Dwelling Together in Unity." There also will be songs and solos by area pastors as part of a combined male chorus. All males are asked to dress in black attire. Free.
Monday, Sept. 16
14th annual Women's Interfaith Dialogues: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1115 Mississippi Ave., Davenport. This year's topic will be, "From Faith to Action: How our traditions influence our choices." Open to participants of all faiths from throughout the Quad-Cities this forum will help build a better sense of community with one another while working to make a difference in the community. The first night will have speakers and include discussions about how different traditions influence choices and actions. During the second night, the group will have a different program including the chance to actively work together to fill and then donate backpacks with personal items to be distributed to the local police to distribute to the homeless. For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/702527070170880. Free.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Taco Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m., Viola United Methodist Church, 1407 18th Ave. This fundraiser to support Time for Tots Preschool will feature tacos, desserts and drinks. Dine-in or carry-out available. Donations accepted.
Tuesday Meditation Class: 6:45-8 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate followed by a 10-minute guided breathing meditation. A specific topic will be covered to be used for the contemplative mediation at the end of class. There also will be time for question and answers after the second meditation. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Thursday Meditation Class: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Participants can learn how to transform life in these weekly meditation classes with practical methods for maintaining peaceful and positive minds. The class will emphasize how to apply what is learned immediately into life in order to solve daily worries, problems and difficulties in a peaceful, positive and healthy way. Each class will include an explanation of the benefits of meditation and how to meditate as well as two short guided meditations. There will be chairs and meditation cushions to sit on. No experience necessary. $10 person, $5 students/senior citizens/unemployed.
Friday, Sept. 20
Church Women United Quad-City Area Fall Fellowship: 9 a.m., Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. Church Women United Quad-City Area will host this public event featuring a program presented by W.I.S.H. Ministries. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with brunch at 9:30 a.m. followed by the program at 10:15 a.m. For more information or to register (required by Saturday, Sept. 14), call 309-787-4011. $10.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Holiday Helpers: Fall Craft Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Clinton County 4-H Grounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt. Featuring handmade items from vendors. Lunch will be available for purchase with proceeds going to the Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Nightengals. All proceeds with be donated to DeWitt Referral Center and Elvira Zion Lutheran Church Food Pantry. $1.
Neighborhood Block Party: 2-4 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport. St. John's United Methodist Church will host the neighborhood block party featuring food, music, bounce houses, games and more. Free.
