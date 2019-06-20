Saturday, June 22

Across the Universe: 2:30 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. Broadway Church will host this movie matinee. Hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pop and water will be available for an additional cost. Money raised will be used to purchase a new hot water heater for the kitchen. For more information, call 309-786-2631 or email broadway@broadwayqc.org. $3.

Sunday, June 23

Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: 9-10 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. These adult forums will feature a screening of the Netflix film, "13th," by Ava DuVernay which explores the history of racial inequality in the US, focusing on the nation's prison system which is dis-proportionally filled with African-Americans. The first half of the film will be shown on Sunday, June 23 and the last half on Sunday, June 30. Free.

Assemblymen Gospel Quartet: 3-4:30 p.m., Orion Methodist Activity Center, 1104 5th St., Orion. The Orion Area Churches Association will present this concert by the Assemblymen Gospel Quartet. There also will be refreshments. Free-will donation.

Monday, June 24

Concussions: 6-7 p.m., Java Lab Cafe, 3210 41st St., Moline. Part of the Lifetree Café series featuring a gathering to hear inspiring stories and engage in conversation on a different topic every week. This week will feature a former NFL player speaking out about concussions. Free.

Thursday, June 27

Senior Adult Exercise Class: 10-11 a.m., First Covenant Church, 3303 41st St., Moline. Participants can improve balance, strength or flexibility during this new exercise class. The exercises are adjustable for all fitness and ability levels and will involve chairs. Please wear loose clothing, tennis shoes and bring water. Sponsored by First and Elim Covenant Churches. Free.

Sunday, June 30

Adult Forum Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities: 9-10 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. These adult forums will feature a screening of the Netflix film, "13th," by Ava DuVernay which explores the history of racial inequality in the US, focusing on the nation's prison system which is dis-proportionally filled with African-Americans. The first half of the film will be shown on Sunday, June 23 and the last half on Sunday, June 30. Free.

Ice Cream Social: 4-7 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 403 Pleasant St., Lost Nation. Featuring maidrites, chips, coleslaw, baked beans, pie, cake, ice cream, lemonade, coffee and water. $15 household, $7 adults, $3 children 10 years and younger, free for 2 years and younger.

