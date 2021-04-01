Renewed confidence helps Geneseo volleyball remain undefeated after win at Moline

Komel said she thought each team elevated its game against the other on Thursday night.

Moline’s Ella Ramsay had a match-high 19 kills with Sophia Potter, Sierra Marshall (one ace) and Ava Michna all notching 14 digs.

“It was fun to watch but also incredibly stressful to coach,” Komel said. “After that first set we really just emphasized confidence. I felt like my girls were playing narrow, and kept saying to take up space on the court and be ready to play that ball and be confident in what you’re doing. They did better with that in the second and third set.”

With each team featuring a number of club players, the competition is expected.

“We love playing against Moline, we always push each other,” Maddi Barickman said. “A lot of us play club with each other on both sides of the net for different clubs. There’s a respect there that we know we’re going to have a good game when we come here and it’s going to be a good match.”

Next up for Geneseo is powerhouse Sterling, whose only loss this season came to Moline with twin sisters Brook and Bree Borum absent for club play. The Barickman twins and company hope to keep it rolling against the former NIB-12/NCIC rival.