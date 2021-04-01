Renewed confidence helps Geneseo volleyball remain undefeated after win at Moline

After dropping the opening set at Moline by eight points, the Geneseo volleyball team knew it had to remain confident if it wanted to stay undefeated during a visit to Wharton Field House Thursday night.
The Leafs held off the Maroons in the middle set, ultimately winning 17-25, 28-26, 25-20 to improve to 10-0 and 7-0 in the Western Big 6 Conference. After a season sweep of Moline (6-3, 4-3 Big 6), the Lady Leafs are scheduled to face defending conference and two-time state champion Sterling on Tuesday.
Thursday's rematch at Wharton — which has a capacity of 5,220 — had its best crowd in awhile during a pandemic-stricken spring season as visiting fans are now allowed and venues are able to reach up to 25% capacity.
Geneseo’s Maddi Barickman (seven kills), who had a match-high 21 assists, was proud of the team’s effort after its win over a team that has become something of a rival over the past couple years.
The Leafs bounced back after an opening set which produced the biggest margin of defeat in the teams' two matchups this season.
“We pushed through so many tight points and long rallies,” Barickman said. “I’m proud of how we adjusted as a team to Moline because they adjusted to us. It was kind of like a back-and-forth battle. Having these fans here really helped. The atmosphere was amazing.”
Barickman said it was a matter of “settling down and settling into” the team’s strengths. The goal was to come out aggressive in the following set.
“Coach (Casey) Komel kept asking us in the huddle, 'Do you have confidence in yourself?,'” Barickman said. “I was like, yeah, but we know we have it in each other, too, and that really helps us on the court.”
The middle set was extended with each team trading errors at times.
“There was a lot of really good consistency and composure on our side, but that second set we just let it get away with 12 unforced errors,” said Moline coach Sarah Fetter. “When you lose 28-26, that kind of tells it, and we knew they would come out hot in the third set, and they exposed some of our weaknesses and we just didn’t adjust in time.”
Barickman said finishing the tight middle set just came down to focusing on the next point.
“Not really focusing on the mistake you just made,” she said, “just focusing on how you can make that next point better for yourself and your team.”
The third set was tied at 15 before Geneseo finished down the stretch.
Abbi Barickman (one ace) led Geneseo with 15 kills as Maggi Weller had 18 digs and Hannah Copeland (one ace, seven kills) tallied five blocks.
Komel said she thought each team elevated its game against the other on Thursday night.
Moline’s Ella Ramsay had a match-high 19 kills with Sophia Potter, Sierra Marshall (one ace) and Ava Michna all notching 14 digs.
“It was fun to watch but also incredibly stressful to coach,” Komel said. “After that first set we really just emphasized confidence. I felt like my girls were playing narrow, and kept saying to take up space on the court and be ready to play that ball and be confident in what you’re doing. They did better with that in the second and third set.”
With each team featuring a number of club players, the competition is expected.
“We love playing against Moline, we always push each other,” Maddi Barickman said. “A lot of us play club with each other on both sides of the net for different clubs. There’s a respect there that we know we’re going to have a good game when we come here and it’s going to be a good match.”
Next up for Geneseo is powerhouse Sterling, whose only loss this season came to Moline with twin sisters Brook and Bree Borum absent for club play. The Barickman twins and company hope to keep it rolling against the former NIB-12/NCIC rival.
“Sterling has always had a rivalry with Geneseo,” Maddi said. “Going up against the Borums is no easy task, but I know that this team can do it if we just stick together.”
Moline’s shot at a conference title is now slim, but Fetter said improvement is always the goal.
“We just talked about our mentality and our approach into practice and staying focused and the vision that we want for our future,” Fetter said. “The past week we’ve learned a lot, and we’ve had an inconsistent lineup because of spring break and whatnot the last week-and-a-half, but I think now we’re going to settle in and really focus on training and take that mentality and mindset into each match.”