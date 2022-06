Kaleidoscope Eyes: Music of The Beatles that was postponed Saturday because of the possibility of storms will take place at 6:30 p.m. today.

Today's event will take place at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

People who purchased a ticket but can no longer attend because of the rescheduling will be issued refunds through Eventbrite.

