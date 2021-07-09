Rescue plants from extreme heat

URBANA, Ill. – All plants need water. When natural rainfall does not provide enough, plants suffer. University of Illinois Extension provides homeowners with ways to keep gardens healthy and thriving through periods of drought.

"When areas don't receive rain for extended periods, the water content of the soil is so reduced, plant material can no longer extract sufficient water for normal life processes," says Martha Smith, Illinois Extension horticulture educator. "Whereas large plants, such as trees, have extensive root systems capable of reaching deep water sources, perennials and annuals don’t and must use only water immediately available to them. While some plants are able to tolerate dry conditions, others die quickly."

Wilting is the first visible sign of drought stress. Perennials and annuals are herbaceous ornamentals and do not have a woody structure to support them.

"It's the water pressure within the stem that holds a herbaceous plant upright,"Smith says. "Water is pulled into the roots as it evaporates from the leaf's surface, forming a water column."

Water travels up the stem and evaporates through the foliage. If foliage evaporation exceeds the root’s ability to pull in water due to drought, the water column breaks and wilting results.