MUSCATINE — The discussion about what Muscatine residents can with excessive water continued on Monday.
Excessive water and what residents can do to compensate for it was the main topic of discussion during the first part of Monday's Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Residents Marissa Reisner and her father, Tom Antram, requested assistance from the county to take possession of the home at 1995 Sweetland Road as part of a FEMA buyout program. Antram owns the home, which has had an influx of groundwater underneath and around the foundation, causing the walls and floor to crack and the building to sink into the earth. Reisner said the home didn't qualify for FEMA aid during flooding in 1993 and 2008 because there was no water in the property. She explained home insurance does not cover groundwater related issues. A contractor mudjacked the foundation in 1993, raising the home back up to specifications, but the sinking began again in 2008 during heavy spring rains. Visible fractures on the home site have developed, Antram said, including one that's at least 2 feet deep.
The family approached the board to get a buyout from FEMA since the county was declared eligible for public assistance last month.
Eric Furnas, county planning and zoning administrator, said the meeting was the first time he was hearing of the concern. Based on what was shared, he said the home sounds like a dangerous area and will be labeled as such. Furnas said he will have to visit the property and look into past records to see what can be done with the home.
Two neighbors in the 1800 block of Keokuk Ave. had another request for supervisors. Steve Brisker and Bret Hurlbut said there has been water over the road near their properties for an extended period. They said an unnamed neighbor has been digging in the ditch near his property on and off for several years, which has completely changed the flow" of excess water, Hurlbut said. Before the ditch, the water would run under the road through drainage tubes and into a creek near the neighbors' property. Now, water flows over the road, creating flooding across the road and in fields.
Brisker and Hurlbut said the unnamed neighbor has attempted to redirect the natural flow of water in the area. County Engineer Keith White said he's familiar with the problem and County Attorney Alan Ostergren recently sent a cease and desist letter to the property owner. White said the damage is extensive, and the neighbor requires permits to dig. He would need to call Iowa One Call to mark utilities before working in the ground, which White said didn't happen.
Supervisors also met in four closed sessions to interview three candidates for the community services director/disability services coordinator position then discuss. Former director Kathie Anderson Noel resigned in April.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.