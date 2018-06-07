A. We also contacted Scott County. Jon R. Burgstrum, P.E., scott county engineer, responded:
"As the question seems to acknowledge the mowing of ditches is based upon the governmental entity adjacent to the roadway. The county is not responsible for the entryways to the interstates, as the state maintains those rights-of-way. The county does maintain other ditches and rights-of-way throughout the county. We also have a new program called the Scott County Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management Program. The IRVM program was created to promote public awareness and provide safe, ecologically diverse, environmentally integrated, and aesthetically pleasing roadsides per Iowa Code 314.22. The county is committed to preserving our rich ecological past, striving to conserve our natural resources, restore ecosystem services, and protect our environment. Scott County Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management restores and reconstructs native vegetation in county right-of-way to produce a cost-effective solution to roadside weed and erosion control. For more information on the IRVM program you please call 563-326-8640."
