Retirement age? Super Bowl coaches just getting started

"A guy like Patrick will keep you very, very young," Arians joked.

Reid and the Chiefs are trying to become the first team in 16 years to win consecutive Super Bowls, joining an exclusive list of dynasties that includes Green Bay (1967-68), Miami ('72-73), Pittsburgh ('75-76, '79-80), San Francisco ('89-90), Dallas ('92-93), Denver ('98-99) and New England (2003-04).

"Growing up as an Eagles fan, I was able to cheer for a bunch of his teams," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He does an outstanding job with his team. And then, in particular the offense, he is a great technician in what he has his team do.

"I have always respected how much they have evolved over the years and the different things that they do which are so different than what they were doing, you know, 20 years ago in Philadelphia. I just think so highly of him as a coach."

There's little doubt that Reid's "throw to win" philosophy is the NFL model these days. The way he handles the locker room should provide another blueprint for success.

"As a head football coach, you try to unite, make sure people have an opportunity to express their beliefs and feelings like you would around a dinner table but have an open forum and respect for one another," Reid said. "That's what 'team' is all about.