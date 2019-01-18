When Davenport changed its Citibus route more than two years ago, the effect on ridership was staggering. From 2016 to 2017, on paper, ridership in the city dropped 50 percent.
But city officials say those year-over-year numbers don’t tell the full story of what’s happening with Davenport’s public transportation system.
The city estimates declines closer to 15 percent, and a slight uptick in ridership in 2017. Still, the ridership decline from years past is worrisome for a city that doesn’t receive nearly as much money from the state level as its neighbors across the Mississippi River.
So how can Davenport compensate for the decline in ridership, and how do funding mechanisms for public transportation differ between Iowa and Illinois? See the story on B1.
