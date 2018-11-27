Aha! I found it!
Those are words you want to hear when something’s been missing. It’s a relief when the thing that’s disappeared is suddenly back where it belongs. It makes you happy. It makes you sleep better, perhaps. In the new book, “Hanukkah Hamster” by Michelle Markel, illustrated by André Ceolin, it makes new friends.
The city was filled with lights and twinkles that hung everywhere, and snow that fell on the streets. Folks were bustling here and there to find the perfect gift, and they needed to travel safely. That’s where Edgar came along. He drove them everywhere in his cab, and that was hard work.
So one night, Edgar took a break, crawled into the back seat of his cab, and tried to take a quick nap. But “Ohhhf!” something jumped onto his shirt. “Ayyee!” something bumped against his face. Edgar opened his eyes, looked down, and there was a hamster!
As he scratched the hamster’s back, Edgar noticed that it seemed to be a friendly little fellow. Edgar set the creature in his lunch bag and tried to figure out who might have forgotten a hamster in the back seat of his cab. He reported it to his cab dispatch, but nobody had been missing a furry little pet so he took the hamster home and made a bed for it in a cardboard box. Then he recited Hanukkah blessings, lit two candles on the menorah, and went to bed.
In the morning, Edgar checked but nobody reported a missing hamster. That night, he made a special salad for him and his new roommate and he gave the hamster a name. “Chickpea” is what he called it, although Edgar knew that the hamster probably had another name somewhere. He even took pictures to share with his family in Israel. He told Chickpea all about Tel Aviv.
And then one evening, while he was dropping off a customer, Edgar drove into a neighborhood that looked very familiar. He saw a woman and a small boy who seemed familiar, too, and he had a feeling that made him sad.
Hanukkah would be happy this year. At least it would for someone….
Nobody should be alone at the holidays. You want friends and family close — but that’s not always possible. For kids who are just learning it, “Hanukkah Hamster” shows that friendship comes in many forms.
It’s done in the sweetest way possible.
Edgar is an immigrant, a fact that author Michelle Markel doesn’t belabor. Instead, it’s just a nice bit of storyline, serving to subtly explain why he’s alone and lonely. Even so, tradition is important to that character and to the story itself; add an adorable but silent hamster, thanks to illustrator André Ceolin, and you’ve got a holiday charmer.
Kids who celebrate Hanukkah will certainly love this book, but it’s also a good one for any child ages 3-to-5 — especially those who enjoy extended family each holiday season. If “Hanukkah Hamster” is the kind of book you’re searching for, you’ve found it.
