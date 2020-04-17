Reynolds announces Iowa students will not return to class this year

Iowa schools will not reopen this school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.
Most Iowa schools have not held in-person classes since mid-March, when Reynolds first recommended school closures. She ordered schools closed April 2.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds said. “But as we look at what the data is telling us now, I can’t tell you with certainty … that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff to gather again in the classrooms. Therefore, I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
With schools closed, Iowa high school spring sports have been canceled. Summer sports will be reevaluated at a later date.
Reynolds extended the closures while announcing 191 new cases of coronavirus in Iowa. She said 64 people have died in Iowa, and there are 2,332 cases total in 82 counties.
The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump gave governors guidelines for reopening their states. Reynolds said she was pleased with the content of the Thursday afternoon call.
Trump’s guidance stipulates states, before relaxing social distancing measures, should see the number of reported “covid-like” symptoms and cases trending down, and hospitals should have capacity to treat all patients without crisis care and be testing its health care workers.
Governors have authority to decide whether to follow the guidance, which includes three phases.
This story will be updated.
