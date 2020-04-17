Reynolds closes schools for rest of academic year

In Iowa, 64 people so far have died of COVID-19 and there are a total of 2,332 cases in 82 of the state’s 99 counties.

The four COVID-19 deaths reported Friday include the first in Black Hawk County, where the state said an individual between the age of 61 and 80 died. Officials also reported one death in Scott County, between 61-80; one in Tama County, 81 or older; and one in Washington County, between 61 and 80.

A peak of the COVID-19 cases is expected at the end of the month.

The state is working to support schools and families as they adjust to “a new way of learning and of life,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said during the news conference.

“Unlike previous classes, the Class of 2020 likely won’t go to prom, have a senior skip day or even a graduation ceremony, but despite all of this they remain focused on the future,” Lebo said. “We know parents are adjusting, too, in more ways than I can fairly capture, so to them I just want to say thank you.”

With buildings closed for the rest of the academic year, school districts still will be required to provide continuous learning opportunities if they do not want to be forced to make up lost time face-to-face later.