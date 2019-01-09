101618-Kim-Reynolds-001
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

 Kevin E. Schmidt

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Friday until sunset on Sunday in honor and remembrance of Clinton firefighter Eric Hosette who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags also will be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

Here's Gov. Reynolds’ statement on the passing of Eric Hosette:

"This past weekend in Clinton, we lost a courageous firefighter who served with valor and distinction. As a first responder, Eric put everything on the line to help his community. We will always remember his sacrifice and the outstanding example of service he left to all Iowans. My prayers go out to his family, friends, and community during this extremely difficult time."

  

Quad-City Times​

Early morning online guy at the Quad-City Times. Muscatine native and Hawkeye fan.

