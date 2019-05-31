The Mark, October 1996
Bix Beiderbecke (1903-1931) is a household name in the Q-C, but not just because of the 7-mile road race was named after him. The Davenport native was a legendary, influential jazz cornetist, pianist and composer.
Davenport film consultant Doug Miller met the famed composer/conductor Lalo Schifrin (who penned many scores, including the theme from "Mission: Impossible”) in 1994 at the Cannes Film Festival, and asked if he’d like to write a symphonic work in tribute to Bix. That resulted in “Rhapsody for Bix” two years later, performed by the Q-C Symphony, with legendary jazz drummer Louie Bellson and conducted by Schifrin.
“It was the culmination of a dream Bix had had before he passed away; he liked symphonic music,” Miller said. “He liked Ravel, he was inspired by ‘Rhapsody in Blue,’ talked in the latter part of his life, about creating a symphony on jazz. Lalo had done a number of jazz-meets-the-symphony with the London Pops.”
The gala event, co-chaired by Judy McNamara and Bill Green, was “a terrific experience for the symphony, probably one of the best concerts they ever did,” Miller recalled. “The audience broke into applause between movements.”
