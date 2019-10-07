From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct.12, Rhythm Rumble will be featured at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Hosted by the casino and presented by Alien Boi Boxing and Calkins Sports Productions, Tickets, from $25 to $75, are available at https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/eventcenter.html. Davenport's rising star "The Exception" Shawn West Sr. takes a huge step up in competition as he faces Lance "Lay'em Down" Williams of Muscatine in an all-Iowa Battle at 140 pounds. Quad-Citian Kristine Ion-Rood looks to stay undefeated as she accepts the challenge of East Moline's "Diamond" Daisha Duran who looks to start her own undefeated streak in the pro ranks. "The Anointed Fighter" Eddie Hamilton of Rock Island will take his unblemished record back into the Rhythm City ring as he faces Andre Espeut of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The card also includes "Smokin" Joe Perez of East Moline, "Stunning" Stephen Edwards of Davenport, the return of Waterloo, Iowa, lightweight Rodrigo Rody Rubio and the anticipated pro debuts of Lalo Ramos, Moline, and Roberto Negrete Jr. of West Liberty, Iowa. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Rhythm Rumble, 7 p.m., Rhythm City Casino, Davenport.
