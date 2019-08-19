Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s will doo-wop their way to the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Des Moines band stays true to the sound of original songs by Elvis Presley, Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran, among many others. The free event is open to anyone 21 and older.

8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments