Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50s will doo-wop their way to the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Des Moines band stays true to the sound of original songs by Elvis Presley, Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran, among many others. The free event is open to anyone 21 and older.
8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.