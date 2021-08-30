Ricky Kramer, defenseman

Storm bring back Kramer
The Quad City Storm have signed defenseman Ricky Kramer to a training camp contract.
Kramer, 26, returns to the Storm after playing 11 games for the team in the 2019-20 season. After being acquired in a trade with the Knoxville Ice Bears, the Strafford, N.H. native scored one goal and added six assists in those 11 games with the Storm.
Kramer ended that season tied for fourth among all rookies and tied for second among all league defensemen with 32 points, 13 points better than the next rookie defenseman. He had four goals and 28 assists that season.
