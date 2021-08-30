 Skip to main content
Ricky Kramer, defenseman
Ricky Kramer, defenseman

From the Quad City Storm 2021-22 training camp roster series
021620-qc-spt-storm-hockey-03.JPG

Quad City Storm's Ricky Kramer (78) travels with the puck down the ice while playing against Fayetteville Marksmen at the Taxslayer Center in Moline, in Feb. 16, 2020.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

Storm bring back Kramer

The Quad City Storm have signed defenseman Ricky Kramer to a training camp contract.

Kramer, 26, returns to the Storm after playing 11 games for the team in the 2019-20 season. After being acquired in a trade with the Knoxville Ice Bears, the Strafford, N.H. native scored one goal and added six assists in those 11 games with the Storm.

Kramer ended that season tied for fourth among all rookies and tied for second among all league defensemen with 32 points, 13 points better than the next rookie defenseman. He had four goals and 28 assists that season.

