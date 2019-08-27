Wapello

Senior | Running back/linebacker

After running for nearly 1,000 yards as a sophomore, he accumulated 1,380 yards — averaging 7.3 yards per carry — and 16 touchdowns last year while also leading the team with 74.5 tackles.

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments