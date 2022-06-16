 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Ride the River Father's Day bike ride returns

  • 0
061719-mda-nws-ridetheriver-001

Riders take the bike path along Ben Butterworth Parkway during the 35th annual Father's Day Ride the River event sponsored by River Action.

 John Schultz

Come join the fun and celebrate dad when River Action's annual Ride the River Father's Day bike ride returns on Sunday, June 19. Bikers can share a safe and healthy activity and learn about all the riverfront has to offer.

During this bi-state tour along Quad-Cities riverfront bike trails, riders can ride 2 or 60 miles or anything in between. Enjoy a picnic with box lunches available from Fresh Deli at the Freight House or purchase picnic fare at the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island where 50 picnic blankets will be set up.

The ride begins at the Quad-City Times in Davenport. The route is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cross the river on the Celebration Belle Riverboat or over the historic Arsenal Island Bridge. Arsenal Island trails will be open for registered riders of this event only, and a photo ID, helmet and the Ride the River bike ID card will be needed.

Adults $20, youth $5. Helmets will be available for $10 adults and $5 per child with a Ride the River registration.

People are also reading…

To register, visit riveractiion.org/ridetheriver or call 563-322-2969.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages Bettendorf home

Fire damages Bettendorf home

Firefighters from Bettendorf, with assistance from Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, put out a fire Saturday afternoon at 5141 C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News