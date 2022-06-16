Come join the fun and celebrate dad when River Action's annual Ride the River Father's Day bike ride returns on Sunday, June 19. Bikers can share a safe and healthy activity and learn about all the riverfront has to offer.

During this bi-state tour along Quad-Cities riverfront bike trails, riders can ride 2 or 60 miles or anything in between. Enjoy a picnic with box lunches available from Fresh Deli at the Freight House or purchase picnic fare at the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island where 50 picnic blankets will be set up.

The ride begins at the Quad-City Times in Davenport. The route is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cross the river on the Celebration Belle Riverboat or over the historic Arsenal Island Bridge. Arsenal Island trails will be open for registered riders of this event only, and a photo ID, helmet and the Ride the River bike ID card will be needed.

Adults $20, youth $5. Helmets will be available for $10 adults and $5 per child with a Ride the River registration.

To register, visit riveractiion.org/ridetheriver or call 563-322-2969.

