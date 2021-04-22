Ridgewood eyeing third straight winning football season

Ridgewood set itself up for a winning finish with last Friday's 44-14 victory over Mid-County in its home finale at Cambridge's Goff-Stahl Field on a night when senior quarterback Colton Stahl was a one-man wrecking crew.

Stahl, who switched to quarterback to replace Logan Nodine after filling the halfback role the previous season, complete six of 10 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns and had 101 yards and two TDs on nine carries in addition to returning a punt 51 yards for a sixth score and recording 14 tackles and an interception on defense.

Also on the line: Another 3-2 LTC club looking to finish on a winning note is Mercer County, which travels to Gary Johnson Field in Wyoming to take on Stark County in tonight's season finale.

Since the Golden Eagles debuted in ’09 following the Aledo-Westmer consolidation, they have posted eight winning seasons and finished at .500 just three times (2015, ’17, ’18), all as a result of first-round playoff losses.

Sherrard back on the winning track: Last Friday's 13-7 home win over Orion ended an all-too-short four-game season for the Sherrard Tigers, but the win still had some historical significance for the program.

It enabled the Tigers to finish 3-1 and post their first winning season since going 8-2 in 2009, a year in which they qualified for their most recent playoff berth. After four straight 4-5 seasons (2010-13), Sherrard won just six of 54 games between ’13-19 and had lost 18 straight from 2016 to ’18.

