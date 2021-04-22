Ridgewood eyeing third straight winning football season

For the senior members of the Ridgewood football team, the spring season came and went in the blink of an eye, with no prospects of a return playoff trip to look forward to.
Even with no IHSA postseason and a shortened regular-season schedule, the Spartans' senior class still can accomplish a first in the co-op program's decade-plus existence tonight.
Traveling to rural Monmouth to take on United in the finale of its six-game, all-Lincoln Trail Conference slate, Ridgewood (3-2) can lock up its third consecutive winning season, an accomplishment made even more noteworthy by the fact the Spartans never finished above .500 prior to 2018.
Since the gridiron co-op between AlWood and Cambridge debuted in the fall of 2010, its best finish prior to ’18 was a 4-5 showing in 2016 under former Cambridge head coach and current Ridgewood assistant Terry Anderson. Since Bruce Redding took over the Spartans, they finished 5-4 in ’18, then went 6-4 and qualified for the IHSA Class 1A playoffs in the fall of 2019.
Just before the co-op started, Cambridge had a run of seven winning seasons in eight years from 2000-07, with a 5-5 finish in ’03. AlWood had back-to-back 6-4 finishes in 2002 and ’03 and a 5-5 showing in ’04 before beginning a co-op with ROWVA that lasted from 2005-09 and produced three winning seasons (’05, ’06, ’09).
Ridgewood set itself up for a winning finish with last Friday's 44-14 victory over Mid-County in its home finale at Cambridge's Goff-Stahl Field on a night when senior quarterback Colton Stahl was a one-man wrecking crew.
Stahl, who switched to quarterback to replace Logan Nodine after filling the halfback role the previous season, complete six of 10 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns and had 101 yards and two TDs on nine carries in addition to returning a punt 51 yards for a sixth score and recording 14 tackles and an interception on defense.
Also on the line: Another 3-2 LTC club looking to finish on a winning note is Mercer County, which travels to Gary Johnson Field in Wyoming to take on Stark County in tonight's season finale.
Since the Golden Eagles debuted in ’09 following the Aledo-Westmer consolidation, they have posted eight winning seasons and finished at .500 just three times (2015, ’17, ’18), all as a result of first-round playoff losses.
Sherrard back on the winning track: Last Friday's 13-7 home win over Orion ended an all-too-short four-game season for the Sherrard Tigers, but the win still had some historical significance for the program.
It enabled the Tigers to finish 3-1 and post their first winning season since going 8-2 in 2009, a year in which they qualified for their most recent playoff berth. After four straight 4-5 seasons (2010-13), Sherrard won just six of 54 games between ’13-19 and had lost 18 straight from 2016 to ’18.