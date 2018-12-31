Families run in 2019 a few hours early at the Family Museum's New Year's Eve.

Noon Year's Eve featured many of the trappings of a good party -- confetti, live music, noisemakers and a countdown to the new year -- but designed for the 1-8 year-old set.

The event is sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

