Rita Rawson picked to fill vacant Scott County Supervisors seat

Former Davenport City Council member Rita Rawson will fill the vacant Scott County Supervisors seat, a three-member panel decided unanimously on Thursday.

Rawson was selected from 27 applicants.

Auditor Kerri Tompkins nominated Rawson, and in a vote, Treasurer Tony Knobbe and Recorder Rita Vargas and Tompkins voted 'yes' to appoint Rawson to fill the vacancy left by Knobbe when he was elected treasurer.

A former council member representing 5th Ward in Davenport, Rawson also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019 against now-Mayor Mike Matson. Her platform focused on growing the city's tax base and affordable housing. She was one of the architects of Davenport's DREAM program that offers grants to homeowners in Davenport's central city neighborhoods to renovate their homes.

Rawson ran as a Democrat in 2019, but now is a registered Republican.

All three thanked Scott County residents for applying and said it was difficult to choose among many qualified candidates that applied.

Under Iowa law, the county treasurer, county recorder and county auditor decide how and with whom to fill the vacancy. At a suggestion from Vargas in a meeting earlier this month, the panel decided to accept applications and appoint for the vacancy.

To keep identities of applicants confidential, panel members on Thursday discussed candidates using assigned numbers. Vargas named four applicants that rose to the top and Knobbe named three top applicants. One of their numbers overlapped.

Tompkins nominated another applicant - which was later revealed to be Rawson. She was one of Knobbe's top candidates, but not Vargas'.

Vargas, the lone Democrat on the board, said she had a difficult time narrowing the candidates, and said she could've put forward 10 top applicants, with Rawson being "definitely" among the top 10.

Vargas said she thought Rawson would make for a diligent, numbers-focused supervisor, and was happy that the panel selected someone from Davenport. Because of recent turnover in the midterm elections, none of the current four board members live in Davenport.

But, she said, she wished the panel could have discussed the candidates more. Among Vargas' top picks was Jazmin Newton, an attorney who serves on numerous commissions in the Quad-Cities who ran for supervisor in 2020 and 2022 and fell just short of a seat each time.

"It would've been nice to have somebody with a younger generation's perspective," Vargas said.

Rawson recently retired from her financial accounting practice, which she operated out of an office at Union Station on the riverfront.

Tompkins worked with Rawson when they both served on Davenport City Council, and said she knew Rawson to be a diligent public servant because they would go through the agendas together, and she was very thorough.

Knobbe likewise said he's worked with Rawson on other boards and commissions and pointed to her experience on Davenport's city council and work on the DREAM project. He said she would've risen to the top regardless of her party registration.

"She's not going to get bowled over. She's going to listen, she's going to collaborate, she's going to be innovative, and she's going to look out for what's best for all the citizens of the county," Knobbe said.

Voters can still petition for a special election by collecting signatures from 10% of voters in the last general election.

Scott County Democrats Chair Matt Trimble said the party had discussed launching a petition drive to force a special election. The party came close to doing so when Tompkins was appointed to be county auditor without public input or an application.

Trimble said instead this year they supported an application process as a fairer and more transparent way to select an official that's normally elected by voters than in the case of Tompkins' selection.

Republicans last controlled all Scott County board seats in 1994, when Republicans won big in federal and state races, too.