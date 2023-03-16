River Action is where events are founded and meanings made. It has always been the organization’s goal when offering the annual Senior Citizen Golf Cart Tours to offer access to the river on riverfront trails and show how the community can enjoy them year round. What better way to learn about all the QC riverfront has to offer than from the seat of a golf cart in an event sponsored by the Plus 60 Club Community Outreach Grant?

Six narrated tours provide information from city officials and River Action staff on recent initiatives, an introduction to projects that are in the works, and an overview of projects or programs that soon will be under study.

An outdoor event promotes physical health; a day on the river promotes good mental health, and an information packed presentation helps citizens make good choices when it comes to making policy and investments. It supports River Action’s belief that healthy trails make healthy communities, and informed citizens make good stewards of the river.

Currently, we are working with the Rock Island Arsenal on a twilight tour for September. For photography lovers, and those who seek to relax with the colors of nature at that special time of day, this will be a don’t-miss. Enjoy the sunset, some privileged views, and the activity of birds at late afternoon.

Other tours are offered, too. Offered three times on September 7, are Rock Island to Moline, East Moline to Hampton, and Rapids City to Cordova tours. On September 8, also offered three times, are tours of Davenport - Bettendorf, Duck Creek Trail from Davenport - Bettendorf, and Nahant Marsh, and Arsenal Island.

Participants will rent a two-person cart ($30) when choosing a tour for just himself/herself or someone else who would be invited to share it. One person must be able to drive the cart.

Later this spring you will be able to visit the Golf Cart Tours page at www.riveraction.org to register online for the anticipated 2023 golf cart tours. Call River Action 563-322-2969 for more information.